Popular Illinois strawberry festival kicks off this weekend, another coming soon

For those craving all things strawberry, two festivals are planned in the Chicago area, and one has already gotten underway.

For those craving all things strawberry, two festivals are planned in the Chicago area, and one has already gotten underway. Strawberry season is in its prime, and there's no shortage of places to find plump, vibrant red berries with a sweet aroma. if you're just looking for a container of strawberries, there are plenty of options.

But for those craving all things strawberry, two festivals are planned in the Chicago area, and one has already gotten underway. Windy Acres Farm Stand in suburban Geneva kicked off its Strawberry Festival on Friday, featuring an assortment of treats from homemade shortcakes to strawberry slushies and donuts.

Visitors can spend the day exploring the farm, hop on the"Bushels of Fun" ride, stop by the petting zoo and grab some lunch, according to a post on the farm stand's Instagram page. Live entertainment is also on the schedule. The northwest suburb of Long Grove is planning its annual Strawberry Fest from June 26-28 in its downtown business district, according to the village's website.

Plenty of strawberry-flavored treats will be available for purchase, including strawberry rhubarb pie, strawberry-flavored salsa, Strawberry Fest popcorn and more.





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