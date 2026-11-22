It may look like a regular vending machine, but in reality it's a way to give back to nonprofits and charities in the way they need it most. For the first time, it's in Park City.

PARK CITY, Utah — With the holidays on the horizon, it's a time of receiving and giving gifts. For the first time, folks here in Park City are giving back in a unique way.

"The more and more commercialized Christmas gets, I think people are craving an opportunity like this," Hannah Neeleman of Ballerina Farm said. An opportunity called the Giving Machine.

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"Just so excited to be here, to be a part of this opportunity with this Giving Machine, and to be able to participate and give back to the community," said Jorja Isakson, who lives in Kamas. On the surface it looks like a normal vending machine. But if you look closer, you'll see nothing is edible and you can't even grab anything out of it.

What you're buying, or rather donating, is a whole host of items and experiences nonprofits could use.

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"I think we're going to go with Veteran's support," said Walker Jensen, who lives in Salt Lake City. Helping those who most need it this holiday season.

"We're just so grateful for all that, the U.S. military and the Veterans have provided for us to even be here right now," said Macy Jensen, who lives in Salt Lake City. The Giving Machine's a part of an initiative sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, helping people donate toward specific items that organizations need. Right now, there's machines in 125 cities across six different continents.

"The neat part about that is that it allows people all over the world to be able to give and donate to charities that have different causes and different things they're focused on," said Reed Peterson, the CEO of IDE. "For us, it's neat because they get to see IDE and they get to look and focus on the things we're interested in, and that's building and growing entrepreneurs to end poverty.

" With the ability to donate towards giving people fresh food, activities tailored towards children with disabilities, coats and more, it's an opportunity to give where it's needed most. "It's always so easy to go and buy random things but these resources help people take care of them, whether it's medical needs, get back on their feet, so just being able to give back in that way is an incredible opportunity," Isakson said.

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The Wasatch Giving Machine will be in Park City until December 31and open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Recent Northern Utah Stories