Energy Drinks and Stimulant Supplements Linked to Heart Risks in Young Adults, Study Finds

New research presented by the American Heart Association links energy drinks and stimulant-containing supplements to serious heart problems like cardiac arrest and heart attacks, especially in young adults. A retrospective analysis of over 28,000 FDA reports found significantly higher rates of cardiac events with these products.

Energy drinks and stimulant-containing supplements have been linked to serious heart problems, including cardiac arrest and heart attacks, particularly among young adults. That is according to new research released by the American Heart Association, which will be presented at the AHA Scientific Sessions in Chicago, November 6 to 9, 2026.

FDA Reports Show Cardiac Arrest Risks

A retrospective observational analysis looked at more than 28,000 reports submitted to the FDA of cardiovascular events, including cardiac arrest, myocardial infarction or heart attack, ventricular arrhythmias or abnormal rhythms, palpitations, tachycardia or rapid heart rate, chest pain, and syncope or fainting. Cardiac arrest appeared in reports involving caffeine- and stimulant-containing products about 11 times as often as in reports involving products without those ingredients.

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Heart attacks were reported about 4.5 times as often, while ventricular arrhythmias or palpitations were reported about four times as often, according to the AHA. Elevated heart rate, chest pain, and fainting were also increased among the group consuming those substances. Approximately 45 percent of reported cardiovascular events associated with stimulant products involved adults ages 18 to 34. The stimulants included in the study were caffeine, methylxanthines, guarana, yerba mate, synephrine, yohimbine, and other compounds.

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They were consumed in products such as soft drinks, meal replacement shakes, protein bars, smoothies, and vitamins. Colin Kane, M.D., pediatric cardiologist and service chief at Children's Health and professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center, said the findings build on earlier case reports about potential heart risks from high caffeine intake. He was not involved in the study.

We have known through case reports and anecdotal evidence that caffeine in high amounts can be potentially dangerous to people with underlying heart conditions and even those who have normal hearts, Kane told Fox News Digital. It is generally safe for adults to consume up to 400 mg of caffeine per day, which equates to up to five 8-ounce cups of regular black caffeinated coffee.

Energy Drinks Contain High Caffeine Levels

Some energy drinks have up to three times more caffeine per fluid ounce than brewed coffee, and some pre-workout supplements have more than 12 times as much, senior study author Dr. Pamela Benavidez, a cardiothoracic anesthesiologist at Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster, Ohio, told Fox News Digital. This means one small serving can easily surpass the advised daily limit or more. Benavidez also warned that these products often include other stimulants like synephrine, yohimbine, and methylhexanamine.

These can interact with caffeine in ways that are not fully understood, especially in young, healthy people, she said. The researchers recommend that young people carefully monitor their consumption of caffeine and watch for heart-related symptoms, such as palpitations, chest pain or tightness, lightheadedness, fainting, or a racing or irregular heartbeat during or after use of these products. If you notice any of these symptoms, seek medical help right away, Benavidez advised.

If you have a known heart condition, a family history of sudden cardiac events, or take medications that are classified as stimulants or can affect your heart rate or rhythm, you should talk to your doctor before using these products at all. Kane identified people with underlying heart conditions, particularly those with potentially dangerous heart rhythms, and older adults with coronary artery disease, as groups needing particular awareness.

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And there is a whole group of people who may have an underlying heart condition that they are not diagnosed with yet, he added. The findings are preliminary and have not yet been published as a full peer-reviewed manuscript. As the study was observational, it could only show an association and could not prove that the products caused the cardiac events.

We do not know how many people consumed these drinks and did not report symptoms or those who maybe had symptoms and did not report them, Kane said. Also, as the FDA reports were voluntary, they may contain incomplete, inconsistent, or selectively submitted data. It is possible that other factors, such as alcohol or drug use, strenuous exercise, and undiagnosed heart conditions, may have contributed to the cardiovascular events.

Industry Groups Question Study Methodology

Anytime you are mixing stimulants and other substances or medications, it can certainly bring up a potential for harm, Kane said. The American Beverage Association, based in Washington, DC, sent a statement to Fox News Digital in response to the study. Energy drinks have been enjoyed by billions of people around the world for more than 30 years and are recognized as safe by government food safety agencies worldwide.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada, and the European Food Safety Authority all relied on the highest quality science when they determined that a moderate daily intake of 400 milligrams of caffeine from all sources is safe for adults. Energy drinks have less caffeine than coffeehouse coffee and no regulatory agency has found that their other ingredients interact harmfully with caffeine, the American Beverage Association's statement concluded.

Andrea Wong, chief science officer of the Council for Responsible Nutrition in Washington, DC, also reacted to the study's findings. Because the analysis does not account for how many consumers actually used these products, whether they were overused or misused, or even the amount of caffeine or other ingredients per serving, it is difficult to draw definitive conclusions, she said.