Popular Disney theme park ride to close after 33 years

One of Disneyland Paris's most popular attractions with long lines will close in January 2027 with no scheduled reopening date.

and featured 14 attractions, including iconic Pirates of the Caribbean, Peter Pan’s Flight, It’s a Small World, Star Tours, and the French version of Pinocchio’s Daring Journey.

The Paris Disney park a year later launched one of its most popular attractions that has some of the longest lines when it opened theConstruction of Euro Disney’s Indiana Jones ride was the fastest development of a Disney theme park attraction since the original It’s a Small World ride in 1964 at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. , taking only 9 months to build, according to a Disney statement at the time.

Also read Porsche Is Working On 15 New One-Offs, Including One That Costs $15 Million

Fans of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril at Disneyland Paris have only two months to get in line to ride the attraction before it closes for an undisclosed amount of time on Jan. 4, 2027. The last operating day will be Jan. 3, 2027.

“Calling all adventurers: Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril will be closing for a major renovation! From 4 January 2027, this iconic attraction atwill close for several months to undergo its most extensive renovation since it first opened,” the theme park said in a statement.

Advertisement

Staff from Walt Disney Imagineering Paris, Design & Delivery, and Maintenance will launch a major renovation of the attraction which will include completely rebuilding the stones that form the Temple of Peril, conducting maintenance on the ride’s track and its supporting structures, including rails and footbridges, and replacement of guardrails and wooden and metal cladding. Various decorative elements of the attraction will be dismantled and transported to Disney Central Workshops to be fully restored to their original appearance.

The maintenance team will also rebuild the wooden walkways in the queue area and restore staircase decorations, campsite scenery, and the attraction’s 4×4 vehicle. Lighting for the attraction will be updated with new spotlights and lighting effects.

The Walt Disney Company has announced other major closings and openings of Indiana Jones rides across its theme parks over the last two years. in Anaheim closed its Indiana Jones Adventure ride on Sept. 8, 2026, for refurbishment and reopened the popular attraction on Oct. 23, 2026. The largest change involving an Indiana Jones ride was Disney’s August 2024 announcement that it would close the Dino-Land USA area at‘s Animal Kingdom in Orlando and replace the Dinosaur ride with a new Indiana Jones ride in the parks’ new Tropical America’s land.

Dino-Land USA closed on Feb. 2, 2026, and the new construction will also include an “Encanto” attraction, in addition to the Indiana Jones ride. Other ride closures at Disney parks include Tokyo Disneyland’s Jungle Cruise ride, which will be closed Jan. 6, 2027, through March 2027, and its Peter Pan’s Flight ride, which will be closed from Jan. 6, 2027, until Feb. 2, 2027, both for maintenance, according to