Popular cooking methods may destroy key health benefits of broccoli, experts warn

Boiling broccoli drains vitamin C and glucoraphanin, but chopping florets 30 to 40 minutes before cooking may help preserve cancer-fighting compounds.

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But certain ways of cooking broccoli can ensure you get the most out of the cruciferous vegetable and preserve those compounds. Boiling broccoli can cause water-soluble nutrients and compounds to leach into the cooking water, while prolonged or high-heat cooking, including roasting, can reduce antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and"Boiling causes the most loss in nutrients," Sol Figueroa, a Florida-based registered dietitian nutritionist with Mochi Health, told Fox News Digital.

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"Vitamin C and glucoraphanin dissolve in water, so a lot of them end up in the cooking water that gets poured down the drain. "Glucoraphanin is a natural compound found in cruciferous vegetables and, when it is digested, it can be converted into sulforaphane, a compound studied for potential antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects and possible benefits for liver, metabolic and Figueroa offered several tips to help get the most out of your broccoli.

One way to preserve some of the nutrients is to use as little water as possible when boiling, she said. Chopping broccoli and letting it rest before cooking may give sulforaphane, a plant compound studied for potential health benefits, time to form. Another is to sprinkle mustard powder on cooked broccoli. Mustard seeds contain myrosinase, an enzyme that helps convert glucoraphanin to sulforaphane and that can be lost during cooking.

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"Chopping the broccoli and letting it sit for about 30 to 40 minutes before cooking gives sulforaphane time to form first," she said. Steaming is one of the best ways to preserve broccoli's enzymes, and while the method often reduces vitamin C in other foods, research shows broccoli might be an exception, the Washington Post reported.

Felice Kaufman, a Florida-based food blogger at Cooking in the Keys and former New York Whole Foods Market chef, said she usually steams broccoli, cutting the florets into similar sizes and checking for doneness after about three minutes.

"Taste a piece. If you'd eat it right then, take it out of the pot," Kaufman told Fox News Digital.

"The heat keeps cooking the broccoli after it comes out of the pot. "CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES "If the sink is full — it happens — I'll throw the broccoli straight into the boiling water," she said. "One less thing to wash. "Kaufman echoed that advice, saying,"Five ounces of broccoli, organic, conventional or frozen, is better than any processed food you can eat. "