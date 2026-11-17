New Helvetia Brewing Co. will not renew its lease at 1730 Broadway in Sacramento, closing its brewery and taproom after 14 years while keeping the brand alive through outsourced production and its airport bar.

New Helvetia Brewing Co. has officially confirmed its permanent closure of the brewery and taproom at 1730 Broadway in Sacramento. The iconic craft brewery will serve its final pint on December 19, marking the end of a significant 14-year era for the establishment located at the intersection of 18th Street and Broadway.

The company announced the decision via a social media post on Saturday, stating it will not renew its lease when the current contract expires at the end of the year. Founder David Gull, who launched the brand in 2011, confirmed that the upcoming weeks will be dedicated to winding down on-site operations. This marks a definitive shift for the business, which had previously faced financial uncertainty since 2023.

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The brand itself will not cease to exist, as New Helvetia plans to transition into a local brand without a physical brewery. Operations will shift to outsourced beer production, ensuring that kegs continue to flow to select bars and restaurants across the region. Additionally, the company will maintain its presence at the Sacramento International Airport through Bar New Helvetia, which opened in February.

The announcement has triggered a strong emotional response from the local community, with patrons expressing deep sadness over the loss of a neighborhood staple. One community member shared on Instagram that the brewery provided a vital sense of connection when they moved back to Sacramento from Oregon. Longtime patrons recalled the brewery as a crucial gathering spot for the Land Park neighborhood, praising its role in hosting community events like the annual Christmas bike ride.

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Financial struggles have plagued New Helvetia for several years, forcing a major structural change in 2023. The brewery announced it would evolve into an employee and community-owned cooperative to survive significant challenges in the hospitality industry. Members could join by paying a one-time fee of $300 or $25 monthly, granting them discounts and board participation rights. Social media users have questioned whether these cooperative benefits would extend to the airport location, a question the brewery has not yet answered.

The closure of New Helvetia reflects a broader crisis facing the California craft beverage industry. Data from a national trade group indicates that the number of craft breweries in California dropped from 987 to 939 between 2023 and 2025. This decline is part of a national trend where established breweries are shuttering due to rising costs and shrinking sales.

Other notable closures include Prohibition Brewing Co. in Vista, which closed its doors in September after 15 years. Additionally, Sapporo sold Stone Brewing and closed its flagship Escondido location earlier this year. Los Angeles County has also seen the shutdown of long-standing establishments like Angel City Brewery and Brewery Draconum in Santa Clarita.

The financial headwinds extend beyond brewing into the wine sector, where Sonoma wineries like Ehren Jordan Wine Cellars and Passaggio Wines have faced legal and sales-related closures. These struggles are exacerbated by changing consumer habits, with newer competitors like seltzers and nonalcoholic options capturing market share. Gallup reports that alcohol consumption among Americans has fallen to 54 percent in 2026, the lowest rate recorded since polling began in 1939.

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While the Broadway location closes, the legacy of New Helvetia will persist through its continued retail presence and the memories of the community it served. The farewell tour, beginning with a 14th-anniversary bash on November 27, offers patrons one last chance to celebrate the history and camaraderie that defined the space for over a decade.