Popular Bryn Mawr bar under state police investigation, facing complaints from neighbors

Lower Merion Police Superintendent Andy Block confirms officers have increased enforcement and patrols, particularly on weekends around Kelly's, but says that effort applies township-wide.

A popular bar frequented by Villanova University students is under investigation by state police as complaints from nearby residents raise concerns about the quality of life in the surrounding neighborhood.

Township Commissioner Scott Zelov said recently that he has received numerous complaints from constituents about activity at Kelly's Taproom in Bryn Mawr.

"When I get complaints that people from the bar are leaving and disgustingly publicly urinating in the neighborhood, police learn about that right away," Zelov said. "Who wants that in their neighborhood? Nobody.

" In a statement to Action News, the bar's owner said students need to behave better outside the establishment and supports increased enforcement, but believes the business is being unfairly targeted. "There are several local residents that have abused the police force for 25 years since we have owned Kelly's, alleging issues that largely have gone with no merit against our establishment.

There is one commissioner that, again, for 25 years has made it his personal endeavor to endear these residents while neglecting to cost to the township," Gene Mitchell said.

"Kelly's isn't the only bar in Bryn Mawr that has college student patrons. The Grog up the street does. They're treated the same way by the LMPD, so no, Kelly's is not at all being targeted," Zelov said. Lower Merion Police Superintendent Andy Block confirms officers have increased enforcement and patrols, particularly on weekends around Kelly's, but says that effort applies township-wide.

"We want everyone to have a good time. We want everyone to be safe, but on the same token, they've gotta be respectful of their neighbors and where they live in the neighborhoods," Superintendent Andy Block said.

"Any of the establishments in Lower Merion, if there's a violation, we send that info to liquor control enforcement," Block said. Block said at the beginning of the semester and after extended breaks, officers go out into the community to meet with student residents as part of a program called "community harmony.

" "Basically, we tell them if there's any violations - such as loud parties, underage drinking, open containers, things of that nature - going on in the neighborhood, that they'll be cited for it. So the officers are very forward, and they're friendly. They sit down and advise them of what's going on, and the local bars and liquor establishments are also made aware of that.

So it is transparent, everything's upfront, so if there are violations, it should be no surprise to anybody," Block said.

"The students need to behave better outside our doors. Drinking in Ubers and throwing trash when they exit that Uber is unacceptable. I am glad the police have really cracked down on this. We do not want overserved people in Kelly's.

The students leaving Kelly's and feeling free to disturb the community is unacceptable. If we can do more, we will," Mitchell said. Zelov said the ultimate goal is compliance and maintaining a balance between nightlife and neighborhood peace.

"Kelly's follows the rules and that their customers, many of whom are college students, are respectful of the neighborhoods that are around and adjacent to Kelly's," Zelov said. Concerning the investigation by Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement, a spokesperson issued the following statement on Wednesday.

"The Pennsylvania State Police is leading an investigation involving the establishment. However, PSP is unable to disclose confidential information about active investigations and cannot comment any further at this time.

""The students need to behave better outside our doors. Drinking in Ubers and throwing trash when they exit that Uber is unacceptable. I am glad the police have really cracked down on this. We do not want overserved people in Kelly's.

The students leaving Kelly's and feeling free to disturb the community is unacceptable. If we can do more we will. We met with the PALCB and the LM Police under the guise this was to see what can be done to understand any issues and make improvements. We are now in this place where our honesty in the meeting has been compromised, yet the true issues during the meeting were never exposed.

There are several local residents that have abused the police force for 25 years since we have owned Kelly's, alleging issues that largely have gone with no merit against our establishment. There is one commissioner that, again, for 25 years has made it his personal endeavor to endear these residents while neglecting to cost to the township. We instituted decimal readers during COVID and know that the sound is not above any legal limit.

As far as overseeing and unlimited drinks. Garbage. The senior send off was a 20 ticket for two drinks and a t-shirt, and this was approved by the PA State police. Shame on them.

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