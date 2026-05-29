Popular blood pressure medication recalled over patient safety concerns

A batch of Ramipril 2.5mg capsules, manufactured by Crescent Pharma Limited, may contain strips of a higher dose, specifically Ramipril 10mg. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has issued an immediate recall of the affected batch, identified by code GR155023 on the packaging.

Packs of a popular blood pressure medication are being urgently recalled by health chiefs over patient safety concerns . Ramipril , for which there are 3 million prescriptions issued in the UK every month, is a medicine used to treat high blood pressure, kidney disease and heart failure.

It is also prescribed after a heart attack and works by relaxing and widening blood vessels, helping blood flow through the body more easily. But the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) say that a batch of Ramipril 2.5mg, manufactured by Crescent Pharma Limited, may contain strips of a higher dose, specifically Ramipril 10mg.

To reduce the risk of patients enduring dangerous side effects, the regulator has issued an immediate recall of the affected batch, identified by code GR155023 on the packaging. Patients who have the affected pack are being urged to take the leaflet supplied with their medicine, along with any remaining capsules, to their pharmacy or GP practice for advice.

Taking a higher-than-prescribed dose of the drug can cause symptoms such as dizziness, lightheadedness, feeling faint, unusual fatigue or changes in kidney function. These symptoms are particularly dangerous for 'vulnerable patients', the MHRA said, and anyone experiencing them should seek medical advice. Ramipril is prescribed to around 3 million Britons every year and is a medicine used for high blood pressure, kidney disease and heart failure.

Those who take more than their prescribed dose of ramipril can also contact NHS 111 for advice, according to the health service's official guidance. They warn that an overdose can also cause heart palpitations, where the heart beats unusually fast. The usual starting dose of ramipril is between 1.25mg and 2.5mg per day. Doctors typically begin treatment at a low dose because the medication can initially trigger side effects such as dizziness, before gradually increasing dosage over time if needed.

The maximum dosage of ramipril is 10mg, taken in two 5mg doses or as a single dose. Dr Alison Cave, MHRA Chief Safety Officer, said that patients should check the packaging for batch number GR155023 and the medication strength on the carton matches the blister strips inside. If the 2.5mg carton of Crescent Pharma Limited Ramipril contains blister strips that are labelled as Ramipril 10mg capsules, patients should not take the medicine and contact their dispensing pharmacy.

If the carton contains blister strips that are correctly labelled as Crescent Pharma Limited Ramipril 2.5mg capsules, patients do not need to take further action and should continue to take their medicine as usual. If patients have an affected pack or previously received this batch and they believe they have taken any Ramipril 10mg capsules that were included in error and are currently experiencing any side effects, they should seek medical advice.

The MHRA has advised pharmacy and healthcare professionals to stop supplying the impacted batch and return all remaining stock to their suppliers





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Ramipril Blood Pressure Medication Recall Patient Safety Concerns MHRA

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Urgent Recall of Ramipril 2.5mg Capsules Due to Higher Dose ContaminationHealth officials have issued an immediate recall for a batch of Ramipril 2.5mg capsules manufactured by Crescent Pharma Limited after discovering some packs may contain 10mg tablets. The affected batch, identified by code GR155023, poses a risk of dangerous side effects from inadvertent overdose. Patients are urged to check their packaging and seek medical advice if they experience symptoms like dizziness, fatigue, or kidney issues.

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