Popular baby monitoring company Owlet warns parents after child dies from loose camera cable

The company behind a popular smart baby monitor is warning parents after a baby's death associated with its product.

The company says they will send out new cable guards at no cost to help keep cords out of reach. The company behind a popular smart baby monitor is warning parents after a baby's death associated with its product.

Friday after the company says a family who uses their products lost their child after the toddler became entangled in a loose and exposed camera cable.

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"Loose or exposed cords within 3 feet of a crib are a real strangulation risk. To help keep every baby safe, the safety check is required for all Owlet camera users, which covers every camera on your account,"Passengers at LAX, other SoCal airports face delays, cancellations after ground stop liftedaware of 91 adhesive-related complaints "Reminder: No cables of any kind should be located within 3 feet of the crib unless they are covered and securely attached to the wall," the company said in the post.

Owlet is most commonly known for their "Dream Sock," which is a wearable smart baby health monitor. The sock is often paired with their baby camera system, which gives parents real-time tracking of their child, including pulse rate, oxygen levels, sleep trends and room conditions. The company also noted that as of November 13, all Dream Sight and Dream Duo products sold on their website will include the replacement cable guard solution.

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"We are here to give you the tools and guidance you need to help keep your baby safe," the post said. In a statement to ABC News on Friday, Owlet issued condolences for the family of the child who died, adding that "as of this afternoon, thousands of families have seen our product safety update and have requested the replacement guards.

" "We are inspired by the positive feedback thus far," the company said. "Our replacement cable guard system is now available to Owlet camera users at no cost. As always, we want to remind parents to ensure that exposed cables are kept more than three feet away from cribs and out of infant reach. Helping keep babies safe is why we founded Owlet, and that responsibility guides every decision we make.

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