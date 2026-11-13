Popular baby monitoring company Owlet warns parents after child dies from loose camera cable

The company behind a popular smart baby monitor is warning parents after a baby's death associated with its product.

The company says they will send out new cable guards at no cost to help keep cords out of reach. The company behind a popular smart baby monitor is warning parents after a baby's death associated with its product.

Friday after the company says a family who uses their products lost their child after the toddler became entangled in a loose and exposed camera cable.

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"Loose or exposed cords within 3 feet of a crib are a real strangulation risk. To help keep every baby safe, the safety check is required for all Owlet camera users, which covers every camera on your account,"AccuWeather Alert: Raw and windy Friday with snow north and west"Reminder: No cables of any kind should be located within 3 feet of the crib unless they are covered and securely attached to the wall," the company said in the post.

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Owlet is most commonly known for their "Dream Sock," which is a wearable smart baby health monitor. The sock is often paired with their baby camera system, which gives parents real-time tracking of their child, including pulse rate, oxygen levels, sleep trends and room conditions. The company also noted that as of November 13, all Dream Sight and Dream Duo products sold on their website will include the replacement cable guard solution.

"We are here to give you the tools and guidance you need to help keep your baby safe," the post said. AccuWeather Alert: Raw and windy Friday with snow north and westWorker killed, another missing after bridge scaffolding collapse on Loop Parkway Bridge