US
Advertisement
20038533

Popular baby monitoring company Owlet warns parents after child dies from loose camera cable

ABC7NY#592 in United States
Popular baby monitoring company Owlet warns parents after child dies from loose camera cable
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Advertisement

The company behind a popular smart baby monitor is warning parents after a baby's death associated with its product.

The company says they will send out new cable guards at no cost to help keep cords out of reach. The company behind a popular smart baby monitor is warning parents after a baby's death associated with its product.

Friday after the company says a family who uses their products lost their child after the toddler became entangled in a loose and exposed camera cable.

Also readAmerica's 3 Most Popular SUVs Are About To Be Hybrid Or Electric

"Loose or exposed cords within 3 feet of a crib are a real strangulation risk. To help keep every baby safe, the safety check is required for all Owlet camera users, which covers every camera on your account,"AccuWeather Alert: Raw and windy Friday with snow north and west"Reminder: No cables of any kind should be located within 3 feet of the crib unless they are covered and securely attached to the wall," the company said in the post.

Advertisement

Owlet is most commonly known for their "Dream Sock," which is a wearable smart baby health monitor. The sock is often paired with their baby camera system, which gives parents real-time tracking of their child, including pulse rate, oxygen levels, sleep trends and room conditions. The company also noted that as of November 13, all Dream Sight and Dream Duo products sold on their website will include the replacement cable guard solution.

"We are here to give you the tools and guidance you need to help keep your baby safe," the post said. AccuWeather Alert: Raw and windy Friday with snow north and westWorker killed, another missing after bridge scaffolding collapse on Loop Parkway Bridge

ABC7NY#592 in United States

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Advertisement

More on 20038533

See all

Rare Eye Condition Prompts New FDA Warning On Popular GLP-1 Drugs

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is requiring makers of Ozempic, Wegovy and similar drugs to warn of a rare eye condition that can cause vision loss.

MedicineNet

Latest News · United States

See all
Up nextRare Eye Condition Prompts New FDA Warning On Popular GLP-1 Drugs