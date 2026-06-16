Popular Anime Series Announces Stage Play Adaptation for 2026

The hit anime series by Yukinobu Tatsu celebrates its fifth anniversary with news of a stage play adaptation. While fans await the third season in 2027, which will adapt the extensive Space Globalists arc, the stage play is set to debut in Tokyo and Osaka in 2026. The production includes messages from the creator and staff, promising an exciting live experience. In the meantime, the manga continues with 18 translated volumes available, and both the anime and manga can be streamed or purchased through major platforms.

The popular anime series, created by Yukinobu Tatsu , recently celebrated a significant milestone. It has been five years since the series was first released on April 6, 2021.

Over this period, the anime adaptation by Science SARU has propelled the story to remarkable heights of popularity. Viewers have been drawn to its eccentric narrative, endearing characters, and stunning animation from the very first episode. The second season concluded in September of last year with a particularly shocking cliffhanger.

Although the wait for the third season will be extended, with its release scheduled for 2027, it is highly anticipated because it will adapt what many consider the best arc yet. While the anime prepares for its eventual return, the manga is marking its fifth anniversary with an exciting new development. For the first time, the series will be adapted into a stage play. This announcement was made on the anniversary date itself.

A special website for the stage play has been launched, providing all related information and featuring a message from creator Yukinobu Tatsu. His statement expressed deep gratitude and surprise: "It's being made into a stage play! Thank you so much! I never imagined that would be made into stage play!

This is all thanks to everyone who has been supporting us! The staff and cast are all wonderful people who are making this happen! Please come and experience the excitement.

" Additional messages from other staff members are also posted. The stage play is planned for August 2026 in Tokyo and September 2026 in Osaka, with more details to follow. For anime viewers, the third season's delay means the manga's story offers a preview of what is to come. The second season of the anime ended at Chapter 71, covering the Kaiju Arc.

Two more chapters of that arc will be adapted at the start of Season 3 before transitioning into the lengthy Space Globalists Arc. This arc has been foreshadowed since the Cursed House Arc in Season 2, hinting at an impending threat that Momo and her friends must confront. The Space Globalists Arc is the longest in the manga, spanning 47 chapters.

It delves into the burning questions surrounding a mysterious girl and a strange alien that previously manipulated the Kito family. The villains have been preparing for some time, and as usual, Momo and her allies will face their greatest challenge yet. In the interim, fans can catch up on the series through multiple platforms. The anime is available for streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

The manga has released eighteen translated volumes, which can be purchased via links on the official Viz Media website. Viz Media also offers online access to all chapters. This multi-format availability ensures both new and existing audiences can experience the complete story while awaiting future adaptations





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Anime Manga Stage Play Science SARU Yukinobu Tatsu Space Globalists Arc Season 3 5Th Anniversary

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