Jonathan Frakes says the sight of pink urine led to a cystoscopy and a high-grade non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer diagnosis caught in time.

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"My pee was pink," Frakes shared during an episode of his podcast,"Dropping Names with Brent and Jonny," alongside his co-star Brent Spiner and urologic surgeon Dr. Ram Narayanan. "I was unnerved. "MAN GOES TO DOCTOR TO PROVE HE’S 'IN PERFECT SHAPE,' TEST REVEALS SHOCKING DIAGNOSIS According to Narayanan, Frakes experienced what is clinically known as painless gross hematuria, or visible blood in the urine without accompanying pain.

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Painless visible blood in the urine can be a medical red flag requiring a trip to the doctor for urological evaluation.

"When it’s painless blood that you see with your eyes, that’s always a red flag," the doctor said on the podcast. While blood in the urine can stem from benign causes like urinary tract infections or kidney stones, painless visible hematuria is the most common symptom ofDIAGNOSTIC TEST COULD FLAG WHICH MEN NEED AGGRESSIVE PROSTATE CANCER TREATMENT AND WHICH DON'T Days after finishing a fan convention, Frakes underwent an in-office cystoscopy, a quick procedure in which a thin camera examines the lining of the bladder.

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Inside, Narayanan spotted small, fern-like growths.to undergo a blue light cystoscopy — a specialized exam that uses an imaging dye to make hidden tumors glow — and tumor resection to scrape away the abnormal tissue. Jonathan Frakes credited his wife, Genie Francis, for saving his life by encouraging him to act quickly and get evaluated right away.

To illustrate why early timing was so critical, Narayanan compared the bladder to a layer cake — scraping away the surface"icing" removed the tumor before it could invade the deeper muscle wall, which often forces surgeons to remove the entire bladder and fashion a new one from a piece of intestine. While immunotherapy is the standard first-line treatment, a nationwide shortage led Narayanan to administer a combination of two chemotherapy drugs, gemcitabine and docetaxel.

While inspecting Frakes’ bladder, Narayanan noticed a secondary issue: an enlarged prostate. As Frakes joked on air, his surgeon told him,"While I was in there, I noticed your prostate is the size of a small town.

"The enlarged prostate was forcing Frakes’ bladder muscle to work overtime, a condition called trabeculation, which can eventually lead to bladder failure. The cast of"Star Trek: The Next Generation" poses in California in 1987. Front row, from left: Marina Sirtis , Patrick Stewart , and Gates McFadden . Back row, from left: Jonathan Frakes , Brent Spiner , Whoopi Goldberg , LeVar Burton , and Michael Dorn .

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As a result, Frakes was able to stop taking his daily prostate medications, and his urinary symptoms vanished. Other than immediate family, the actor kept his diagnosis private until deciding to share his story during Men’s Health Awareness Month to encourage other men to overcome their reluctance to"If something happens like happened to you, check it out immediately," the doctor urged listeners.

"Don't be shy. Don't be afraid.

"writer with Fox News Digital. She and the lifestyle team cover a range of story topics including food and drink, travel, and health.