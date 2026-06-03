Poppy Delevingne Proudly Shows Off Her Post-Baby Figure at Zimmermann Bash

Poppy Delevingne has proudly shown off her post-baby figure at the star-studded Zimmermann bash in the South of France. The model, who welcomed her daughter Kaia Moon in May 2025, has no plans to 'snap back' and has embraced the changes that pregnancy and birth have had on her body.

Poppy Delevingne proudly showed off her post-baby figure at the star-studded Zimmermann bash in the South of France on Tuesday night. Posing alongside the likes of Suki Waterhouse and Jodie Turner-Smith, Poppy, 40, recently declared that pregnancy had given her a 'whole new body'.

The model welcomed her daughter Kaia Moon in May 2025 with her partner Archie Keswick. She explained that pregnancy was the first time in her adult life that she gave in completely to her food cravings and skipped her regular workouts after two decades modelling for the likes of Burberry and Louis Vuitton.

'The norm when I was modelling was just to be skinny. I was always aware of what I ate and suddenly it was such a joy to be like, I don't have to go to the gym,' she gushed.

'My first craving was cake and I ate cake every single day for the duration of my pregnancy and I loved the freedom of being able to do that. ' And Poppy has no plans to 'snap back', embracing the changes that pregnancy and birth have had on her body. 'Now I've got this big bum, these mammoth boobs and I don't want to lose them. I've got a whole new body.

I feel really sexy,' she told The Sunday Times Style magazine. Poppy and Archie went public with their romance in July 2024 at the BST Hyde Park festival after meeting at mutual pal Jaime Winstone's wedding in October 2023. By January 2025, they were expecting their baby, with Poppy admitting she had only a year before reconciled that she would not be a mother following her divorce from ex James Cook at the age of 37.

Poppy first discovered she was pregnant during London Fashion Week when, during a fitting for a Burberry show, she noticed her clothes were tighter than usual. Sensing something was different, Poppy took a pregnancy test shortly after and then learned she was expecting a daughter. Poppy and Archie kept the news of her pregnancy to themselves for a while and only told friends and family around the four-month mark. Guests enjoyed the sunset at the swanky Hotel Belles Rives.

The starry event held on the water at the Hotel Belles Rives in Antibes and was hosted by sisters Nicky and Simone Zimmermann. Suki entertained the guests who sipped on cocktails after arriving by boat. She wore a fluffy leather jacket over a long lace maxi skirt. Jodie wore a denim mini dress, oversized necklace and jacket as she posed by the water's edge.

Poppy has embraced her postpartum body, admitting pregnancy gifted her the 'freedom' to 'stop being skinny'





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