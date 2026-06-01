Poppy Delevingne Celebrates Postpartum Body and Freedom from Modelling Pressures

Model Poppy Delevingne discusses how pregnancy gave her freedom from the fashion industry's slim ideals, her joy in embracing cravings, and her decision not to 'snap back' after giving birth to daughter Kaia Moon. Also covered: her relationship with Archie Keswick, pregnancy discovery, and her 40th birthday party with celebrities including Taylor Swift and royalty.

Poppy Delevingne , the 40-year-old model and socialite, has publicly embraced her postpartum body , framing pregnancy as a liberating experience that allowed her to stop conforming to the fashion industry's pressure to be skinny.

After two decades modelling for top brands like Burberry and Louis Vuitton, she described the joy of giving in to cravings without restraint. Her first craving was cake, which she ate daily throughout her pregnancy. She relished the freedom from regular workouts and constant dietary monitoring. Following the birth of her daughter Kaia Moon in May 2025 with partner Archie Keswick, a British businessman, Poppy declared she has no intention of 'snapping back'.

She expressed pride in her transformed physique, saying, 'Now I've got this big bum, these mammoth boobs and I don't want to lose them. I've got a whole new body. I feel really sexy.

' The couple went public in July 2024 at BST Hyde Park after meeting at Jaime Winstone's wedding in October 2023. By January 2025, they were expecting. Poppy revealed she had only reconciled to not becoming a mother after her divorce from James Cook at age 37. She discovered her pregnancy during a Burberry fitting at London Fashion Week when clothes felt tight.

After taking a test, she learned she was having a daughter. They kept the news private until around four months. Another major milestone was her 40th birthday in May 2026, celebrated with an extravagant London party. The event at Hart pub and the BoTree hotel drew a star-studded guestlist including sister Cara Delevingne, Taylor Swift with Travis Kelce, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, Georgia May Jagger, Damian Hurley, Lily James, Alexa Chung, Isla Fisher, Nicky Hilton, and Emma Weymouth. The bash was deemed one of the year's hottest celebrity parties





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Poppy Delevingne Postpartum Body Pregnancy Body Positivity Modelling

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