Popeyes takes over famous $150 chicken tender tower at Hamptons celebrity hotspot

The Surf Lodge's $150 chicken tender tower now features Popeyes in a first-of-its-kind partnership that lasts all summer long in the Hamptons.

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The partnership marks a"first-of-its-kind" collaboration between Popeyes and The Surf Lodge for summer, according to a news release from the Recently, the Lodge's $150 chicken tender tower — served with fries and dipping sauces — attracted a cult following. A reviewer on TikTok raved last year that it was"amazing,""might be the best chicken tender I've ever had" and was"worth every penny.

"The Surf Lodge is a combination hotel, restaurant and live music venue in Montauk on Long Island, having attracted celebrities from Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow to Leonardo DiCaprio and Snoop Dogg. Popeyes has teamed up with The Surf Lodge in the Hamptons to serve a $150 chicken tender tower all summer.

"Guests at The Surf Lodge will find the Louisiana chicken brand at the heart of every social gathering, featuring hand-breaded, hand-battered, crispy Louisiana chicken tenders that have flavor in every bite," Popeyes said. The $150 price tag will stay"to align with The Surf Lodge's premium hospitality experience," Popeyes said. Chicken tender boxes, including dipping sauces, will also be available starting at $40 for two people.

"It's an iconic collaboration that brings our signature chicken tender towers together with the unmistakable taste of Popeyes. " The Surf Lodge's summer concert series, which runs now through Labor Day, will include several big-name acts, including Snoop Dogg and Teddy Swims, Rolling Stone reported. Popeyes said its partnership with the Lodge will place the brand"at the heart of the East Coast's premier music venue where the world's top performers and most vibrant summer social scene collide.

"of Popeyes to one of the most iconic destinations in music and culture," Matt Rubin, chief marketing officer of Popeyes for North America, said in a statement. "Our exclusive partnership with The Surf Lodge and the debut of the chicken tender tower allows us to show up for guests in a fresh, unexpected way, where great music, culture and craveable food come together to create a uniquely elevated Popeyes experience.

" The chicken tender tower at The Surf Lodge has been a much-talked-about off-menu item, and now Popeyes is putting its Louisiana-flavored spin on the cult favorite. Popeyes will also offer signature menu launches, special drops and exclusive custom merchandise throughout the summer.

"We are always trying to create magic for our community," Jayma Cardoso, founder and creative director of The Surf Lodge, said in a statement. "It's an iconic collaboration that brings our signature chicken tender towers together with the unmistakable taste of Popeyes. It feels very special and just takes it to another level. It's fun, unexpected, unforgettable, and it really reflects what makes The Surf Lodge so unique.

This is the kind of partnership that just makes sense and I'm excited about this one.

"The Surf Lodge opened in 2008 and expanded with The Snow Lodge in Aspen, Colorado, in 2019. Its summer concert series has featured such acts as John Legend, Jimmy Buffett, Willie Nelson, Wyclef Jean and more. The chicken tender tower's popularity has extended beyond Montauk, drawing attention across social media and becoming one of the venue's signature menu items. Montauk is featured on the Bravo reality television show"Summer House," now in its 11th season.

A Reddit forum about the show includes a thread,"I think it's hilarious how often the cast orders chicken tenders.

" The Surf Lodge in Montauk is a popular destination for celebrities who flock there for the food and live-music scene. The destination is pictured here in 2013. Redditors chimed in with their theories about why chicken tenders are so prominent. The cast members are often drinking alcohol, some pointed out, and chicken tenders are"the most reliable food especially when you're drunk," wrote one person.

"As a Long Island gal, yes this is the correct answer," replied another.





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