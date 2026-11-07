Popeye, among other ‘Macy’s All-Stars,’ set to return to NYC Thanksgiving Day Parade

The beloved character Popeye will be gracing New York City’s streets during the Centennial Anniversary of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year.

The beloved character Popeye will be gracing New York City’s streets during the Centennial Anniversary of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year. First appearing in Macy’s 16th Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1939, the iconic character of a bald man with a sailor’s cap, arms crossed and spinach-eating, and an upturned chin with a pipe perpetually sticking out from his mouth, had a 29-year run in the Parade.

Now, to commemorate the parade’s 100th march, Popeye is returning this Nov. 26.comic strip writer Randy Milholland are honoring the character’s return with a new set of comics about Popeye’s return to the Parade. The comics have been releasing this November each Sunday, leading up to the Parade.

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They can be found on“Popeye has enjoyed a long history of taking part in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and we are honored that his return coincides with its 100th celebration,” said CJ Kettler, President of King Features.

“We wanted to mark the moment through one of the most cherished art forms there is: the comic strip. Like the parade itself, it’s a timeless format that carries a sense of nostalgia while remaining relevant and resonant today. As Popeye approaches his own centennial in just a few years, we’re proud to see two icons of American culture come together, and we congratulate Macy’s on more than a century of one of the season’s most beloved traditions.

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”who is returning to the Parade. Olive Oyl and Swee’Pea are also making their comeback. Olive Oyl is Popeye’s long-time romantic interest, while Swee’Pea is the baby who appears on Popeye’s doorstep, prompting Popeye to adopt and care for the abandoned baby.

While the returning characters will not be in the form of huge inflated balloons, they will be on the same pedestal of a larger float during the Parade, in an attempt to merge the old enlarged design with a modern twist.

“As we celebrate our 100th march, we’re proud to welcome back several fan favorites, including Popeye, Olive Oyl and Swee’Pea, who will be featured on our Macy’s All Stars float,” said Jordan Dabby, the producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “Their return honors a cherished Thanksgiving tradition and reminds us of the timeless characters and stories that continue to connect generations of Parade fans.

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