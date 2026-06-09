Pope Witnesses Catalan Human Tower Tradition in Barcelona Prayer Vigil

During a prayer vigil led by Pope Leo XIV at Barcelona's Olympic Stadium, the Castellers de Vilafranca performed their iconic human towers, showcasing Catalonia's cherished cultural tradition that emphasizes unity, inclusivity, and teamwork.

Pope Leo XIV led a solemn vigil of prayer at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona on June 9, 2026, an event that featured a spectacular performance by the renowned Castellers de Vilafranca.

The human tower builders, known as castellers, created awe-inspiring structures-human towers called castells-as a cultural tribute for the pontiff. This tradition, deeply embedded in Catalan identity, was showcased before a crowd of approximately 40,000 attendees. The castellers, donning their signature jade green shirts, white trousers, black sashes, and red bandannas with white dots, meticulously constructed the towers through a process of teamwork, balance, and strength.

The group, which traveled from Vilafranca del Penedes, a town in the Cava wine region about 50 kilometers from Barcelona, demonstrated the inclusive nature of the practice where participants of all ages, backgrounds, and physiques have a place. The pinnacle of the tower, known as the anxaneta, was a young girl named Bruna who waved from the summit before the structure was safely dismantled.

The successful performance drew hearty applause from Pope Leo XIV and enthusiastic cheers from the audience, leaving the castellers with a profound sense of pride and emotional release. The event highlighted how castells serve as a powerful symbol of community, family, and collective effort, resonating far beyond the region and uniting people across divides. The Associated Press accompanied the group throughout their journey, capturing the dedication and jubilation inherent in this ancient Catalan custom.

This custom is not merely a display of acrobatics but a living heritage that reinforces social bonds and cultural continuity





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Pope Leo XIV Castells Catalan Tradition Human Towers Barcelona Castellers De Vilafranca Lluis Companys Stadium Vigil Cultural Heritage Teamwork

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