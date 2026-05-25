Pope Warns of AI dangers amid economic growth

Pope Leo today issued his long-awaited manifesto on the rapid development of Artificial Intelligence, warning that some AI weapons are beyond human control and that the ethical use of AI is paramount. The 'Magnifica Humanitas' encyclical calls for humans to maintain key controls on AI systems and praises the work of companies like Anthropic that prioritize human values. The document also highlights the need for increased transparency and regulation of AI, and the importance of protecting the environment and promoting the common good. Since its release, Pope Leo has repeatedly clashed with the White House over the Iran war and its use of religion to justify conflict. The Vatican's role in the slave trade has also been raised in the encyclical.

Pope Leo today warned that some AI weapons are beyond any human reach to control, while presenting his long-awaited manifesto on the rapidly developing technology.

'Other very troubling voices have also reached me about increasingly autonomous weapons systems practically beyond any human reach to govern them effectively,' he said. The first US pope warned against a race for ever more powerful algorithms and larger datasets, driven by the desire to secure geopolitical or commercial dominance. Leo said the Catholic Church wanted to work with AI developers to discuss the proper use of the technology, and said humans should maintain key controls of AI systems.

He presented the encyclical, 'Magnifica Humanitas', in person at the Vatican, alongside AI experts including Christopher Olah, co-founder of US giant Anthropic. Anthropic is embroiled in a legal battle with the US military after opposing the use of its technology for lethal autonomous warfare and mass surveillance. At the presentation, Olah said AI companies operate inside a set of incentives and constraints that can sometimes conflict with doing the right thing.

He welcomed input from outside actors like the Catholic Church, to push events in a better direction, saying that the questions raised by AI are bigger than the AI research community. Pope Leo XIV speaks with Co-founder of US artificial intelligence company Anthropic, Christopher Olah, and the Professor of Catholic Social Thought & Practice at the Durham University. In the encyclical, Leo also sounded the alarm over AI-directed weaponry, saying it was not permissible to entrust lethal decisions to tech.

Leo has repeatedly clashed with the White House over the Iran war and its use of religion to justify conflict. The just war theory espoused recently by the Trump administration was outdated, Leo wrote, adding that no algorithm can make war morally acceptable. AI could be worth up to $3.56 trillion by 2033, a 25-fold increase in a decade, while concentrating its profits in the hands of a limited few, according to the United Nations.

Disarming AI means freeing it from the mentality of armed competition, the pope wrote. To disarm does not mean rejecting technology, but preventing it from dominating humanity, Leo added. AI should be human-friendly, accessible to all and open to discussion and debate, he said.

The head of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics has made the hot-button issue a cornerstone of his papacy by dedicating to it his first encyclical - a document which lays the basis for Church teaching and longer-term debate. The manifesto references a range of cultural giants, from Greek philosopher Plato to Beethoven and his Ninth Symphony, even citing a character from JRR Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings.

Magnifica Humanitas was signed on May 15, the 135th anniversary of an 1891 encyclical by Leo XIII, which laid the foundations of the Church's social doctrine during the Industrial Revolution. Leo warned of new forms of slavery fueling the technological revolution, noting nothing in the world of AI is immaterial or magical.

Every seemingly immediate and flawless response relies on the silent work of millions of people, from content moderators forced to watch disturbing material, to children who extract the rare earth elements on which AI depends. They are scarred, injured and worn down so that computational flow may continue uninterruptedly, he wrote.

Greater efficiency or innovation did not excuse a chain of exploitation that remains deliberately hidden, he wrote, while more must be done to reduce AI's environmental impact and protect our common home. He also issued an unprecedented apology for the Vatican's role in the slave trade and in helping to justify slavery, saying it was a wound in Christian memory. For this, in the name of the Church, I sincerely ask for pardon, Leo wrote.

The release of the text follows several years of study by the Church on AI-related technologies. As early as 2020, the Holy See launched the Rome Appeal for an AI Ethic, which called for new technologies to respect human dignity. Experts say Magnifica Humanitas could prove as influential as Pope Francis's Laudato Si, a 2015 climate manifesto that triggered political and civic reactions worldwide





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