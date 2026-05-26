Pope urges worldwide AI regulation in sweeping manifesto warning of ethical risks

The Pope presented a detailed manifesto calling for strong, enforceable global rules on artificial intelligence, stressing transparency, accountability, and moral guidance to protect human dignity and democratic values.

In a striking address to the global Catholic community, the Pope issued a comprehensive manifesto urging governments worldwide to adopt strong, enforceable regulations on artificial intelligence.

The pontiff warned that without decisive legislative action, AI could evolve in ways that jeopardize human dignity, exacerbate social inequities, and undermine democratic institutions. He emphasized that technology must serve the common good, echoing the Church’s longstanding social teaching that the profit motive should never eclipse the sanctity of human life.

The document called for a multilateral framework that would require transparency from AI developers, establish clear accountability for algorithmic decisions, and ensure robust safeguards against bias, privacy violations, and the weaponisation of intelligent systems. The Pope also appealed to the scientific community, urging researchers to embed ethical considerations at every stage of AI design, and to work collaboratively with policymakers to create standards that respect both human freedom and the moral order. The manifesto highlighted several concrete measures.

First, it advocated for mandatory disclosure of data sources and training methodologies, allowing independent auditors to verify that AI systems are free from discriminatory patterns. Second, it proposed the creation of an international oversight body, modelled after existing agencies that monitor nuclear proliferation, to coordinate cross‑border enforcement and to arbitrate disputes over AI misuse.

Third, the Pope stressed the need for public education campaigns that would empower citizens to understand how AI influences daily life, from employment algorithms to predictive policing tools. He warned that a lack of digital literacy could enable authoritarian regimes to manipulate public opinion, citing recent incidents where deep‑fake technologies have been deployed to spread misinformation in electoral processes. Beyond the technical dimension, the Pope framed the AI debate as a moral crossroads for humanity.

He argued that the unprecedented speed of AI development presents a profound ethical dilemma: whether societies will harness these tools to alleviate suffering, improve healthcare, and protect the environment, or allow them to deepen existing power imbalances and erode personal autonomy. To this end, the manifesto called for a renewed dialogue between theologians, ethicists, technologists, and civil‑society leaders, insisting that moral discernment must accompany scientific progress.

In concluding, the Pope urged nations to act with the urgency of a humanitarian crisis, reminding listeners that the future of AI is not predetermined but shaped by the collective choices of humanity. He called upon the faithful and the broader public to pray for wisdom, to demand responsible governance, and to work together in building a digital world that reflects the values of compassion, justice, and respect for every person





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