Pope Leo XIV Witnesses Catalan Human Tower Tradition in Barcelona

During a prayer vigil in Barcelona, Pope Leo XIV observed a performance of castells, the Catalan human tower tradition, by the Castellers de Vilafranca. The event underscored themes of unity, family, and cultural identity, as participants of all ages built intricate towers before a crowd of 40,000.

Performers construct intricate human towers , known as castells, during a vigil led by Pope Leo XIV at Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona on June 9, 2026.

This centuries-old Catalan tradition, a symbol of community and identity, was presented by the Castellers de Vilafranca, one of the region's most esteemed groups. The performance, witnessed by approximately 40,000 attendees and the Pope, highlighted values of teamwork, inclusivity, and shared strength. The castellers, clad in distinctive jade green shirts, white pants, black sashes, and red bandannas, traveled from their hometown of Vilafranca del Penedes to showcase their skill.

The performers explain that castells embody the essence of Catalan society, where every individual, regardless of age or background, has a role. The construction begins with a solid base of interlocked participants, upon which smaller groups ascend layer by layer until a child, the anxaneta, reaches the pinnacle and waves before the tower is carefully dismantled. The successful completion prompted broad smiles from Pope Leo XIV and thunderous cheers from the crowd.

For the castellers, the event was a moment of immense pride, a testament to months of rigorous practice and generations of family tradition. The tradition serves as a living emblem of Catalonia's cultural heritage, celebrated during local festivals and competitions





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Pope Leo XIV Castells Catalonia Human Towers Barcelona Tradition Community Castellers De Vilafranca Anxaneta Vigil

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