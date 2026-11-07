Pope Leo XIV Welcomed by 40,000 in Secular Uruguay Post-Cancer Surgery

Pope Leo XIV addresses a massive crowd of 40,000 in Paysandu, Uruguay, on Saturday. The 71-year-old pontiff pushes forward with his South American tour following recent lung cancer surgery, aiming to revitalize faith in the region's most secular nation. This historic visit marks the first papal appearance in Uruguay since 1988.

Pope Leo XIV arrived in Uruguay on Saturday to a fervent reception from approximately 40,000 worshippers, marking a significant moment for the Catholic Church in South America's most secular nation. The 71-year-old American pontiff, who underwent lung cancer surgery on October 13, defied early doubts about his health by proceeding with his ambitious twelve-day international tour. The crowd at the Paris Londres park in Paysandu erupted in chants of 'Ole, ole, ole, ole, Pope, Pope!' as he arrived, demonstrating a deep devotion that contrasts with the country's reputation for secularism.

Pontiff's Health Defies Initial Doubts

The success of this Mass was viewed by many as a testament to Pope Leo's resilience after his medical procedure. More than 30,000 people had registered in advance to attend the service in Paysandu, a city located 375km northwest of the capital, Montevideo. Despite morning rain and blustery grey skies, the Vatican reported that an additional 10,000 pilgrims arrived beyond the registered count, bringing the total to 40,000. Many attendees noted that seeing the pontiff push through his recovery to deliver a message of peace was deeply moving for the faithful who traveled from across the border.

Also read Pope Leo XIV, who had cancer surgery just weeks ago, begins grueling South American tour

Strategic Evangelization in Secular Terrain

Pope Leo XIV is seeking to urge the people of Uruguay, which has a population of 3.5 million, to turn to the Catholic faith for strength in confronting modern challenges. During an evening vespers service on Friday in Montevideo's cathedral, he acknowledged that many residents do not know about the faith or its heritage tied to Uruguay's independence. The Catholic Church currently faces a shortage of new recruits, with no new seminarians enrolled in Uruguay in 2024, though a few have since entered training for the priesthood. Leo instructed seminarians, priests, and bishops to model themselves on Christ to attract the faithful, stating that resemblance to Jesus is a key secret of evangelization.

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Cross-Border Pilgrimage and Regional Impact

Paysandu was strategically chosen for its proximity to the Argentine border, making it easier for many Argentines to attend than stops in Argentina. Luciana Lobato, a 20-year-old Argentine tour agent, organized buses carrying 180 pilgrims from across the border, citing a desire to witness something historic in a country less religious than Argentina. The Catholic Church has no new seminarians in Uruguay in 2024, yet the turnout suggests a latent interest in religious community. Locals like Teresa Sabellini, 18, from Paysandu, argued that young people in their town are actively seeking meaning and community through the church during difficult times.

Addressing Violence and Social Challenges

Beyond the spiritual message, Pope Leo XIV is addressing concrete social issues in a country grappling with urban violence. He planned to tour a Montevideo neighborhood beset by drug trafficking and gang violence later on Saturday. In this area, the church is collaborating with municipal authorities to build housing and provide rehabilitation programs for addicts. This practical engagement underscores the pontiff's effort to show the relevance of the Catholic faith in solving real-world problems, aiming to reject religious indifference and embrace faith as a tool for social healing and community support.