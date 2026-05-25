Pope Leo XIV warns against AI weapons 'beyond human reach' and calls for proper use of technology

Pope Leo XIV presented his long-awaited manifesto on rapidly developing technology, warning that some AI weapons are 'beyond any human reach' to control. He emphasized the need for humans to maintain key controls of AI systems and called for a discussion with AI developers on the proper use of technology. The encyclical, 'Magnifica Humanitas', was signed on May 15, the 135th anniversary of an 1891 encyclical by Leo XIII, which laid the foundations of the Church's social doctrine during the Industrial Revolution.

Pope Leo XIV warned that some AI weapons are 'beyond any human reach' to control, presenting his long-awaited manifesto on rapidly developing technology. He expressed concerns about increasingly autonomous weapons systems and the desire for geopolitical or commercial dominance.

Leo emphasized the need for humans to maintain key controls of AI systems and called for a discussion with AI developers on the proper use of technology. He also addressed the issue of AI-directed weaponry, stating that it was 'not permissible to entrust lethal' decisions to tech. The encyclical, 'Magnifica Humanitas', was signed on May 15, the 135th anniversary of an 1891 encyclical by Leo XIII, which laid the foundations of the Church's social doctrine during the Industrial Revolution.

Pope Leo XIV has made the hot-button issue a cornerstone of his papacy by dedicating to it his first encyclical





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