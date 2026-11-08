Pope Leo XIV Reopens Papal Tour in Uruguay With Mate Unity Message After Surgery

Pope Leo XIV addressed crowds in Uruguay, invoking mate tea as a symbol of unity. He visited Montevideo and Paysandú to promote Catholic faith and community support in Latin America.

Pope Leo XIV kicked off his twelve-day South American apostolic journey on Saturday with a powerful address in Paysandú, Uruguay, urging 40,000 faithful to build bridges of fraternity and faith. The Pontiff arrived just days after undergoing lung cancer surgery, marking a resilient start to the trip that had been shrouded in uncertainty. He delivered this message at a Mass held in a park on the border with Argentina, setting a tone of unity and hope for the rest of the tour.

The Pontiff specifically highlighted mate tea as a profound symbol of unity and encounter during his address. He described the ritual of sharing this bitter herbal infusion as a way to strengthen bonds among brothers and sisters. The Pope noted that the practice teaches people to share and welcome one another, creating a sense of integration that extends beyond religious contexts.

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Uruguayans consume roughly 20 pounds of dried mate leaves per person annually, making it a cherished national icon in Paraguay, Argentina, and Uruguay. The Pope encouraged attendees to reflect on these shared cultural symbols, stating they provide identity and a sense of belonging while pointing toward the future. He argued that such traditions can serve as powerful vehicles for spreading the faith and fostering community connection.

Soledad Sánchez, a 73-year-old pilgrim from northern Uruguay, expressed relief that the Pontiff proceeded with his travels after his health scare. She stated that Pope Leo XIV proved to be both human and a representative of Christ, bringing a vital message of peace to a world that desperately needs it. Her emotional reaction reflected the deep appreciation many attendees felt for his presence despite recent health concerns.

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After the Mass in Paysandú, Pope Leo XIV traveled to Montevideo for a prayer vigil at the Centenario Stadium. He estimated that over 100,000 people attended this event, which aimed to raise the profile of the Catholic Church in the capital. The Pontiff used this gathering to highlight the historic roots of the Church in the country and its current charitable activities.

The Papal visit also included stops in violence-ravaged neighborhoods of Montevideo. During these visits, Pope Leo XIV praised church-led community support efforts, including programs that provide job opportunities, build homes, and run drug rehabilitation initiatives. These actions demonstrated the Church's commitment to addressing social challenges and supporting vulnerable populations in Latin America.

Jorge Monzón, a 64-year-old resident of Paysandú, noted that he would not typically attend Mass but felt a sense of communion due to the Pope's approach. Monzón appreciated how Pope Leo XIV made the faith appealing by focusing on common cultural touchstones like mate. This reaction underscored the Pontiff's strategy of connecting with the faithful through shared identity rather than strict doctrine.

The three-nation South American tour faces ongoing scrutiny due to Pope Leo XIV's recent health challenges. However, his successful appearance in Uruguay signals a resilient start to the journey. The Vatican aims to propose the Catholic faith as a practical response to modern societal challenges across the region. The Pope's emphasis on fraternity and community support sets the tone for the remainder of his twelve-day itinerary.