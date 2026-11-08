Pope Leo XIV Visits Uruguay Before Tense Argentina Trip

Pope Leo XIV concludes his apostolic journey in Uruguay before traveling to Argentina, where he faces political tension with President Javier Milei over austerity measures.

Pope Leo XIV concluded his twelve-day apostolic journey to South America in Uruguay on Sunday, marking the final day of his visit to the nation before departing for Argentina. The Pope arrived in the city of Florida, located north of Montevideo, to celebrate a significant Catholic feast day that holds deep historical resonance for the country. This event served as the capstone to his efforts to highlight the enduring role of the Church within Latin America, even in nations that have increasingly moved toward secularism.

The visit to Uruguay was particularly symbolic, as Leo XIV became the first pontiff in nearly four decades to set foot in the country. He aimed to remind citizens that the Catholic Church remains an integral part of their national identity, despite the nation's trajectory toward becoming one of the most secular and at times anticlerical societies in the region. The Pope's presence was intended to reaffirm this spiritual connection on the ground.

Also read Pope Leo XIV Welcomed by 40,000 in Secular Uruguay Post-Cancer Surgery

Historical Significance in Florida

For his final event in Uruguay, Pope Leo XIV commemorated the feast of the Virgin of the Thirty-three, a traditional gathering where thousands of pilgrims annually pray before a small wooden icon of the Virgin Mary. According to local tradition, thirty-three independence patriots acquired the Guaraní statue and kept it with them when they declared independence from the Brazilian empire in Florida on August 25, 1825. By attending this vigil, the Pope connected the modern Church to the foundational moments of the nation's history.

Although the trip presented physical challenges, the Pope maintained high energy levels despite undergoing surgery on October 13 to remove a cancerous tumor from his lung. At seventy-one years old, Leo XIV appeared in fine form during his appearances, singing loudly, bounding up stairs, and greeting crowds in his popemobile. He did not cut any events short, even those that extended past midnight Rome time, demonstrating a resilience that impressed observers and supporters alike.

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Political Tensions in Argentina

The second leg of Leo XIV's South American tour takes him to Argentina, a destination expected to be the most politically delicate of the three-nation journey. The visit comes at a time of sharp friction between the Catholic Church and the government of libertarian President Javier Milei, who has faced heavy criticism from church leaders regarding his austerity program. Pope Francis, the Argentine Jesuit and former archbishop of Buenos Aires, never returned to his homeland during his twelve-year pontificate, leaving behind a complex legacy that Leo XIV now seeks to address.

Relations between the Vatican and the Milei administration have deteriorated significantly since the President took office in December 2023. Milei has slashed Argentina's healthcare budget by forty-eight percent in real terms, a move that has strained ties with religious leaders who argue that economic orthodoxy is being prioritized over the needs of the poor. These sweeping spending cuts have also targeted the public university system, sparking student protests in a country where higher education is a universal point of pride.

Economic Hardship and Social Impact

The social impact of Milei's policies remains acute, with official data indicating that poverty reached thirty-two point three percent of the population during the first half of 2026. This figure represents approximately fifteen million people who are feeling the brunt of the government's efforts to remake the economy and eliminate fraud in the federal bureaucracy. The administration has portrayed these difficult reforms as necessary steps to stabilize the nation, but the human cost continues to rise.

President Milei is scheduled to meet Pope Leo XIV at the Buenos Aires airport, followed by a traditional welcome ceremony and exchange of speeches. This encounter is anticipated to be tense, given the stark contrast between the Pope's pastoral concerns and the President's embrace of artificial intelligence and limited regulation. While Milei courts AI investment and data centers, Leo XIV has warned about the threats that the AI race poses to humanity and the environment, calling for strict, internationally policed safeguards on its development.

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Legacy of Pope Francis

Leo XIV is viewed as a pastor in the image of Pope Francis, a relationship that stems from his two decades serving as a missionary priest in Peru ministering to poor people. Experts suggest that the tension witnessed during this trip reflects the ministry that Francis left behind, particularly given the divisive nature of Bergoglio's tenure in Buenos Aires as a slum priest advocating for the marginalized. David Lantigua, a theology professor at the University of Notre Dame's Kellogg Institute, noted that much of the current disagreement in Argentina over Francis's legacy stems from his history as a sometimes partisan figure in a polarized country.

Despite the political complexities, Luis Bahamondes, a professor at the Center for Judaic Studies at the University of Chile, emphasized the broader impact of the Pope's leadership. He stated that the visit reinforces Leo XIV's image as a political leader who commands a highly respected voice, offering powerful perspectives far from shying away from conflict. As he completes unfinished business left by his predecessor, the Pope carries the weight of both spiritual duty and historical expectation into his next stops in Peru and beyond.