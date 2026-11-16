Pope Leo XIV Visits Cusco and Amazon After Lung Surgery

Pope Leo XIV concludes his Latin American tour with stops in Cusco and the Peruvian Amazon, advocating for environmental justice despite recent cancer surgery.

Pope Leo XIV arrived in Cusco aboard a Peruvian Air Force helicopter on Saturday, marking the final leg of his comprehensive three-country tour of Latin America. The 71-year-old Pontiff, who recently underwent lung cancer surgery involving the removal of part of his lung, appeared in high spirits as he waved to crowds from the aircraft. Dressed in his traditional white cassock and pectoral cross, he calmly donned a headset and chatted with pilots while flying over Chiclayo, a city where he previously served as bishop for eight years.

Pope Leo XIV Arrives in Cusco

The helicopter ride brought the religious leader to the mountain city of Cusco, located 11,000 feet above sea level and formerly the capital of the Inca empire. Huge crowds lined the cobblestoned streets and packed the central Plaza de Armas, an imposing square decorated with a blend of Inca and Spanish colonial architecture. Many attendees wore traditional Andean hats and colorful wool vests, while others utilized plastic ponchos to protect against a drizzling morning rain. The visit tested the Pope's stamina following his recent medical procedure, though he showed no visible signs of weakness or fatigue since the trip began on November 6.

Also read Pope Leo XIV Prays for Peace and Prays for an End to Violence in Peru

Dedication to Andean Community and Faith

Upon arriving in Cusco, Pope Leo praised local traditional expressions of popular piety, such as processions and religious festivals, as effective methods for forging community and transmitting faith to young people. One devotee, 63-year-old Margarida Salomon, traveled from Sucre in Bolivia at a cost of approximately $500 to witness the Pontiff. She described her journey, which included taking a bus, sleeping in a tent, and eating from street stalls, as entirely worthwhile. Salomon noted that while she is still getting to know the Pope, his presence in the Andes holds significant meaning for her faith.

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Pope Leo XIV Advocates for Amazonian Justice

On Sunday, the Pope traveled deep into the Peruvian rainforest city of Pucallpa to address environmental defenders and Indigenous communities along the Ucayali River. He delivered a forceful speech echoing Pope Francis' teachings by stating that the cry of the earth and the cry of the poor are inseparable. Leo demanded justice for the estimated 57 murders of environmental defenders recorded between 2010 and 2024, asserting that the blood of these victims cries out to God. He backed Indigenous efforts to protect their lands from logging and illegal exploitation, calling for an economic model that respects the Earth rather than engaging in irresponsible exploitation.

Overview of 12-Day Latin America Tour

This extensive mission involved more than 12 flights and covered over 18,600 miles across Argentina, Uruguay, and Peru. The Pontiff remained unfazed by the toll of the trip, which is the longest of his pontificate, and appeared energized during his days in Chiclayo seeing old friends. While other travelers on the papal plane have fallen ill during the journey, Leo has maintained his energy levels. His itinerary included ministering to communities in the high Andes before concluding his stop in Pucallpa, where he met with missionaries and representatives of Amazonian communities at the Malecon Puerto Callao.