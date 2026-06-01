Pope Leo XIV to visit Spain and France amid signs of faith revival

Pope Leo XIV is set to visit Spain and France in June and September respectively, a move that comes as the two countries are experiencing a revival of interest in faith among young people. The Pope will find traditionally Catholic countries with an abundance of historic churches but few people in the pews, but there are also signs of a revival of interest in faith among young people.

Traveling to Spain in June and France in September, Pope Leo XIV will find traditionally Catholic but now staunchly secular countries with an abundance of historic churches but few people in the pews.

But there are also signs of a revival of interest in faith among young people. Parishioners pray during a mass in the crypt of the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, May 15, 2026. Visitors admire one of the facades of the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, May 15, 2026. A visitor, bathed in sunlight streaming through the stained-glass windows, gazes up at the ceiling of the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

Pilgrims pray in the street during a mass at the Cibeles square in Madrid, Aug. 16, 2011, ahead of the visit of Pope Benedict XVI. Worshippers receive communion during a Mass in the crypt of the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Spain, on Friday, May 15, 2026.

But there are also signs of a revival of interest in faith among young people. Parishioners pray during a mass in the crypt of the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, May 15, 2026. Parishioners pray during a mass in the crypt of the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, May 15, 2026. Visitors admire one of the facades of the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, May 15, 2026.

Visitors admire one of the facades of the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, May 15, 2026. A visitor, bathed in sunlight streaming through the stained-glass windows, gazes up at the ceiling of the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, May 26, 2026. A visitor, bathed in sunlight streaming through the stained-glass windows, gazes up at the ceiling of the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

Pilgrims pray in the street during a mass at the Cibeles square in Madrid, Aug. 16, 2011, ahead of the visit of Pope Benedict XVI. Pilgrims pray in the street during a mass at the Cibeles square in Madrid, Aug. 16, 2011, ahead of the visit of Pope Benedict XVI. Worshippers receive communion during a Mass in the crypt of the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Spain, on Friday, May 15, 2026.

Worshippers receive communion during a Mass in the crypt of the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Spain, on Friday, May 15, 2026





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