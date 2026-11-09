Pope Leo XIV Threat Suspect Arrested in Argentina Ahead of Visit

Argentine police arrested a 49-year-old suspect for death threats against Pope Leo XIV hours before his arrival. Authorities seized phones and a drone as security measures intensified for the historic papal tour.

Argentine authorities arrested a 49-year-old man accused of making death threats against Pope Leo XIV. The detention occurred hours before the pontiff's arrival in the country. The State Intelligence Secretariat ( SIDE) stated that the arrest was made less than 24 hours after officials received information about the threats. The operation was carried out by the Argentine Federal Police on the orders of Judge Adrian Gonzalez Charvay of the Federal Court in Campana.

The Investigation Mechanism

The investigation began on Friday afternoon after the Federal Police's Counter-Terrorism Investigation Unit received an alert. The alert concerned a threatening phone call targeting the pope's life. Cyber and field investigators subsequently identified a residence linked to the suspect. During a raid, officers arrested the man and seized three mobile phones. One of these devices was allegedly used to make the call. Officers also seized a drone whose operational capabilities are being examined.

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Legal Charges and Security Protocol

The suspect has been provisionally charged with making anonymous threats. The charges also include public intimidation with the intent to cause a security threat. The arrest was part of a broader security operation for the papal visit. Pope Leo XIV arrived in Argentina on Sunday after visiting Montevideo, Uruguay. The visit marks the first papal trip to Argentina in 39 years. President Javier Milei declared the tour a matter of national interest. Local holidays were established during the visit to manage large public gatherings.

Logistics and Future Itinerary

The pontiff is scheduled to remain in the country until November 11. On that date, he will depart from Ezeiza International Airport for Lima, Peru. The strict security measures surrounding the arrest highlight the high stakes of the event. Authorities are working to ensure the safety of the religious leader and the public. The seized items remain under investigation to determine their full relevance to the threat.

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Context of the Papal Visit

The visit represents a significant moment for diplomatic and religious relations. The Argentine government has coordinated closely with intelligence agencies to prevent any disruptions. The detention of the suspect demonstrates the proactive stance of local law enforcement. The case is now under the jurisdiction of the Federal Court in Campana. The suspect faces potential legal consequences based on the provisional charges filed against him.

Public and International Reaction

The arrest has drawn attention from both local and international observers. The security detail was on high alert following the initial threat assessment. The involvement of SIDE indicates the seriousness with which the threat was viewed. The papal visit is expected to draw millions of pilgrims to Argentina. The government is preparing for a large-scale logistical effort to accommodate the event.