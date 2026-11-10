Pope Leo XIV Statue Unveiled in Callao Ahead of Peru Visit

A massive four-ton statue of Pope Leo XIV stands in Callao, Peru, as the Pontiff prepares for a historic tour that includes Lima and his former diocese.

A monumental sculpture team in Callao, Peru, has completed the construction of the largest statue in the country. The towering likeness depicts Pope Leo XIV and stands nearly 46 feet tall. This installation marks a significant cultural moment as the Pontiff is expected to return to his adopted homeland on Wednesday.

Statue Specifications and Creation

The statue holds two distinct records, serving as both the tallest structure in Peru and the tallest statue of Pope Leo anywhere in the world. It weighs four tons altogether and required complex logistics to transport. The sculpture had to be dismantled into two halves to fit onto trailers for shipping to its final location.

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Artist Rafael Gutiérrez Quispe designed and created the work with his team to honor the earthly head of the Catholic Church. The project reflects the deep connection between the clergyman and the nation where he served for decades. Although born and raised in the United States, Pope Leo considers himself an honorary Peruvian.

Clergyman's Deep Roots in Peru

Before becoming pope, the clergyman known as Robert Prevost served as the apostolic administrator of the diocese of Callao from 2020 to 2021. He also held the position of bishop of Chiclayo, Peru, from 2015 to 2023. His journey in the region began much earlier when he first arrived in Peru in 1985 as a missionary.

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Following his appointment in 2025, Peruvians celebrated enthusiastically as the newly appointed pope addressed them from the Vatican. He spoke in Peruvian-accented Spanish, describing the local population as a faithful people who have accompanied their bishop. He acknowledged that they shared their faith and gave so much to continue being a faithful Church of Jesus Christ.

Tourism Surge and Economic Impact

Peru is preparing for one of its biggest single tourism events in history as the pope returns to his former diocese. Pope Leo has not visited since 2023, when he was promoted by Pope Francis and moved to the Vatican. He remains an extremely popular figure in the area, driving significant economic activity.

Local hotel and restaurant group leaders estimate that tens of thousands of rooms have been booked to await his visit. Most rooms in four- and three-star hotels in the area were spoken for as of Tuesday. Local businesses are preparing souvenirs and local cuisine to cater to the expected influx of visitors.

Schedule and Political Engagements

The Pontiff left the Vatican on November 6 and is expected to complete his tour of South America on November 17. He began his journey in Montevideo, Uruguay, where tens of thousands gathered. He then traveled to Argentina on Sunday, addressing political leaders on Sunday evening and holding a Mass in Buenos Aires on Monday.

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He is scheduled to land in Lima, Peru, on Wednesday. As with previous countries, he is expected to meet with President Keiko Fujimori and address leaders in the capital. A complex route for greetings with the public on his signature vehicle will form a significant part of his journey.

Local Preparations and Cultural Celebrations

In Lambayeque, the state division to which Chiclayo belongs, locals are preparing special editions of a signature dessert. The cookie is usually filled with fruit preserves and dulce de leche. Sales of this dessert have already begun to skyrocket because the pope previously mentioned it as a favorite Peruvian confection.

Minister of Tourism Rogers Valencia told the Peruvian newspaper In Lambayeque that about 850,000 tourists are moving. He stated that domestic and foreign visitors will visit cities where the pope will appear. In total, there will be about 3 million participants in the Holy Father's activities.