Pope Leo XIV's visit to Barcelona has been marked by a series of cultural events, while Netanyahu and Trump continue to be at odds over the war they started together. In other news, the New York City train station is set to undergo a major renovation, and the US carriers spent $6.5 billion on fuel in April.

Pope Leo XIV's visit to Barcelona , Spain, has been marked by a series of events showcasing the city's rich cultural heritage. The Pope arrived at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, to attend a prayer vigil.

The event was attended by thousands of people, who gathered to see the Pope and participate in the vigil. Performers made a human tower, known as Castells, for the Pope as he led the vigil of prayer. The tower was a stunning display of human strength and coordination, and it was a highlight of the event.

The Pope's visit to Barcelona has been a significant event for the city, and it has brought together people from all over the world to celebrate their faith and culture. Meanwhile, in the United States, the war between Netanyahu and Trump continues to escalate. The two leaders have been at odds over the war they started together, and it is unclear how the situation will be resolved.

In other news, the New York City train station is set to undergo a major renovation, with a budget of $8 billion. The renovation will include the installation of new columns and the use of sunlight to illuminate the station.

However, the project has been met with some criticism, with some arguing that it is too expensive and that the benefits are not clear. In addition, the US carriers spent $6.5 billion on fuel in April, and the global profit forecast has been cut nearly in half.

The Somali referee who was denied entry into the United States will not officiate in the World Cup, and a new kind of date has made personal to-do lists a reason to get together with friends. In Argentina, a viral phenomenon has young people identifying themselves as animals, and in Brazil, the Indigenous fire practices are reshaping wildfire strategy.

Challenging the brain helps keep it healthy, and some people are taping their mouths shut at night, which doctors wish they wouldn't. A new smartphone drying technique has been recommended, and a recipe for grilled vegetables and bacon vinaigrette has been shared. Hulk Hogan's death has been confirmed, and Pope Leo XIV's visit to Barcelona has been marked by a series of events showcasing the city's rich cultural heritage





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