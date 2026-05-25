Pope Leo XIV's Encyclical on AI: 'Beyond Human Reach' to Control, 'Not Permissible' to Entrust Lethal Decisions

Pope Leo XIV has warned that some AI weapons are 'beyond any human reach' to control, while presenting his long-awaited manifesto on the rapidly developing technology. He has also sounded the alarm over AI-directed weaponry, saying it was 'not permissible to entrust lethal' decisions to tech. The encyclical, 'Magnifica Humanitas', was presented in person at the Vatican, alongside AI experts including Christopher Olah, co-founder of US giant Anthropic.

Pope Leo warned that some AI weapons are 'beyond any human reach' to control, while presenting his long-awaited manifesto on the rapidly developing technology. He presented the encyclical, 'Magnifica Humanitas', in person at the Vatican, alongside AI experts including Christopher Olah , co-founder of US giant Anthropic .

Anthropic is embroiled in a legal battle with the US military after opposing the use of its technology for lethal autonomous warfare and mass surveillance. Pope Leo also sounded the alarm over AI-directed weaponry, saying it was 'not permissible to entrust lethal' decisions to tech. He has repeatedly clashed with the White House over the Iran war and its use of religion to justify conflict.

The 'just war' theory - espoused recently by the Trump administration - was 'outdated', Leo wrote, adding that 'no algorithm can make war morally acceptable'. AI could be worth up to £3.56trillion by 2033, a 25-fold increase in a decade, while concentrating its profits in the hands of a limited few, according to the United Nations.

Pope Leo has made the hot-button issue a cornerstone of his papacy by dedicating to it his first encyclical - a document which lays the basis for Church teaching and longer-term debate. He warned of new forms of slavery fuelling the technological revolution, noting 'nothing in the world of AI is immaterial or magical'.

He also issued an unprecedented apology for the Vatican's role in the slave trade and in helping to justify slavery, saying it was 'a wound in Christian memory'. The release of the text follows several years of study by the Church on AI-related technologies. As early as 2020, the Holy See launched the 'Rome Appeal for an AI Ethic', which called for new technologies to respect human dignity.

Experts say 'Magnifica Humanitas' could prove as influential as Pope Francis's 'Laudato Si', a 2015 climate manifesto that triggered political and civic reactions worldwide





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