Pope Leo XIV Returns to Peru: Faith, Politics, and Legacy in Latin America

Pope Leo XIV visits Peru and Argentina amid falling Catholic numbers. The former bishop of Chiclayo addresses health, politics, and faith during his Latin American tour.

Pope Leo XIV has returned to Peru for the final leg of a significant tour through Latin America, marking a poignant homecoming for the 71-year-old pontiff. The Chicago native spent twenty years as a priest and bishop in the region, where he mastered the language and became a naturalized citizen. His visit to Chiclayo on November 8 brings him back to the diocese he served from 2015 until 2023.

Pastoral Return to Chiclayo and Peru

At the entrance of the Chiclayo Cathedral, families gathered after Sunday Mass to take photographs with a life-size cardboard cutout of the Pope. The scene reflected the deep affection held by the local community for the former diocesan bishop. Fabiola Risco Pacheco, a longtime church volunteer, recalled his compassion during rainy seasons when he helped with flooding in his boots. She noted that he often walked or rode a donkey to reach remote highland areas where vehicles could not go.

Also read After his emotional return, Pope denounces 'machismo' in Peru and demands women be protected

The Pope himself emphasized the emotional weight of this journey, stating that the return visit held a very special meaning for him. He described Peru as his homeland, fondly recalling the friendships he formed and his love for ceviche, the national dish. In Lima, three million people lined the streets to greet him as he cruised by in the popemobile. The crowds chanted his name, overshadowing the political tensions that often define the region.

Political Critique in Argentina and Peru

Before arriving in Peru, Pope Leo XIV traveled to Argentina, where he delivered a veiled critique of President Javier Milei's austerity campaign. He insisted that economies must serve the most vulnerable members of society. During his visit to Buenos Aires, the Pope toured a facility serving more than 400 people with disabilities. This choice was symbolic given that Milei's government had withheld funding for such care. The Pontiff stated that a nation's progress is measured by how it welcomes people with particular needs.

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In Peru, the political context is equally charged. The Pope's remarks on justice seemed to reference the controversial legacy of authoritarian leader Alberto Fujimori. This is the father of newly elected President Keiko Fujimori, who has promised to expel over one million Venezuelan migrants lacking legal status. Pope Leo XIV, who created a housing project for these migrants and helped them attain legal status while bishop, stands at odds with this immigration stance. He has previously criticized human rights violations documented under the elder Fujimori's reign.

Declining Catholicism and Evangelical Rise

The tour takes place against a backdrop of declining Catholic influence across Latin America. Catholicism is being eclipsed by the rise of evangelical Christian churches in the region. In Peru, the number of adults identifying as Catholic dropped from 76 percent in 2013 to 67 percent this year. Similar declines were recorded in other nations, with the Catholic presence in Argentina falling from 71 percent to 56 percent.

Mexico also saw a slip, with Catholic identification dropping from 81 percent to 71 percent. The Pope's visit is widely seen as an effort to bolster the faith in these countries. His arrival coincides with a new wave of right-wing politicians coming to power on platforms that often clash with his teachings. The trip began in Uruguay, continuing a broader effort to reconnect with the region's largely Catholic population.

Health Concerns and Future Advocacy

This journey comes just weeks after Pope Leo XIV underwent surgery to remove a tumor on his lung. He was recently diagnosed with cancer, raising concerns about his health and stamina during the demanding tour. Despite these medical challenges, he remains active in advocating for indigenous rights and justice for victims of past dictatorships.

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On Friday, the Pope is scheduled to travel north to Chiclayo to celebrate mass with the community that remembers him as an activist priest. Local figures describe him as someone who cried alongside parishioners during hard times. His return highlights the enduring bond between the former bishop and the people of Peru, even as he navigates the complex political and religious landscape of modern Latin America.