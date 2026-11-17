Pope Leo XIV addresses the flying rosary incident in Peru, reflecting on his deep roots in the country and the importance of unity amid modern polarization.

Pope Leo XIV has responded with characteristic humor and grace after being struck in the face by a flying rosary during his final departure from Peru. The incident occurred on Monday in Lima, just before the pontiff boarded his flight home, concluding a significant journey through South America that included stops in Uruguay and Argentina. The American-born pontiff, formerly known as Bishop Robert Provost, joked that he could feel the profound affection of the Peru vian people "in the eye" following the unexpected gesture from a member of the crowd.

The Rosary Incident and Papal Response

The flying rosary hit Pope Leo XIV in the face while he was greeting thousands of believers from his popemobile in Lima. Security personnel had successfully intercepted other projectiles throughout the visit, but this final item evaded the guards. Rather than expressing anger or concern for his safety, the Pope framed the event as a touching symbol of faith. He stated that the enthusiasm and deep religious devotion of the Peruvian people are things that leave a permanent mark on a person's life.

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Speaking on his flight back to the Vatican, Pope Leo XIV emphasized that the incident highlighted a genuine desire among the faithful to connect with their spiritual leader. He compared the crowd's behavior to the woman in the Gospel who sought to touch the cloak of Jesus Christ to receive a blessing. He noted that people were trying to get past National Police cordons in Lima simply to experience that faith and feel close to the Pope, viewing the act as a two-way message of shared joy and spiritual connection.

A Homecoming for the First American Pontiff

For Pope Leo XIV, the visit to Peru was more than a standard pastoral tour; it was a return to his spiritual roots. Born in America and raised in Chicago, Robert Provost spent decades serving as the Bishop of Chiclayo in northern Peru before his election. This extensive period of ministry made the warm reception he received a homecoming of sorts for the first American-born pontiff. Millions of people attended various events in Chiclayo, Cusco, and Lima, celebrating him with traditional food and dance during Masses and community gatherings.

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The former Bishop described his time in Peru as transformative for his faith, deeply influencing his approach to Catholicism and his identity. He addressed his dual heritage as an American and an adopted Peruvian, recalling a pre-conclave newspaper article that labeled him "the least American of the Americans." He joked that this reputation stems from his tendency to speak plainly and directly, a trait he associates with his American upbringing, contrasting it with the more reserved communication styles common in other cultures.

Bridging Divides in a Polarized World

Beyond the personal anecdotes of his journey, Pope Leo XIV used his remarks to address broader societal issues. He celebrated the trip as an opportunity for humanity to come together outside the confines of political or social conflict. The Pope expressed strong belief that the message of Jesus Christ invites people to build bridges and seek reconciliation, offering a path that respects those who choose different spiritual paths.

He criticized the divisiveness common in modern society, noting that polarization is often deliberately stirred up rather than happening by chance. Pope Leo XIV argued that many people have allowed themselves to be swept along by algorithms that reinforce these divisions. He urged the world to rediscover aspects of humanity that go deeper than the things that divide them, suggesting that such rediscovery can eliminate the hatred that fuels social conflict.

Cultural Celebrations Across South America

The three countries visited by the Pope, including Peru, Uruguay, and Argentina, celebrated his presence with a variety of cultural displays that highlighted their unique heritage. In Peru, the former capital of the Incan empire, Cusco, showcased its indigenous culture alongside the traditional festivities in the Amazonian city of Pucallpa. These events underscored the deep connection between the local populations and the Catholic faith, creating an atmosphere of unity and joy that defined the pontiff's South American tour.