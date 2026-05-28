Pope Leo XIV has released his first social encyclical, 'Magnifica Humanitas', in which he calls for regulations on artificial intelligence. The pope criticizes the technology being in the hands of certain people in corporations without safeguards to protect people who use AI.

Pope Leo XIV has released his first social encyclical, ' Magnifica Humanitas ', in which he calls for regulations on artificial intelligence. The pope criticizes the technology being in the hands of certain people in corporations without safeguards to protect people who use AI.

He is pushing for stout regulations of artificial intelligence and for developers to protect humankind as the technology affects everyday life. The letter was long-awaited ever since the pope announced days after his election that he considered AI to be the biggest challenge facing humanity today. The pope denounced the 'culture of power' driving the AI race, especially in developing ever more sophisticated methods of remote warfare.

He also declared that it was 'not permissible' to entrust irreversible, lethal decisions to AI systems, setting up another flash point between Leo and the Trump administration, which has worked to deregulate AI development. The Vatican chose to involve Anthropic, an artificial intelligence company, as part of its effort to engage Silicon Valley in conversations over the human cost of AI.

However, in his letter, the pope constantly criticized the power and data in the hands of so few individuals in the private sector as a danger, particularly to children and the most vulnerable, and called for external regulation of their work. Olah, from Anthropic, told the AP that such external checks were fundamental to the technology 'going well' for humankind since there is so much on the line - 'a real possibility that AI will displace human labor at a very large scale'.

Anthropic is currently suing the Trump administration after it ordered all American agencies to stop using Anthropic's technology for its refusal to allow the U.S. military unrestricted use of it. The pope's manifesto also calls for the regulation of artificial intelligence to protect humankind from the potential dangers of the technology. The Vatican's involvement with Anthropic is seen as an effort to engage Silicon Valley in conversations over the human cost of AI.

The pope's letter has sparked controversy, particularly with the Trump administration's push to deregulate AI development. The Vatican's stance on AI is seen as a critical step in regulating the technology and protecting humankind from its potential dangers. The pope's call for regulations on artificial intelligence is seen as a necessary step in protecting humankind from the potential dangers of the technology.

The Vatican's involvement with Anthropic is seen as an effort to engage Silicon Valley in conversations over the human cost of AI. The pope's letter has sparked controversy, particularly with the Trump administration's push to deregulate AI development. The Vatican's stance on AI is seen as a critical step in regulating the technology and protecting humankind from its potential dangers.

The pope's call for regulations on artificial intelligence is seen as a necessary step in protecting humankind from the potential dangers of the technology





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