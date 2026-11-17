Pope Leo XIV confirms he will not alter Catholic priesthood celibacy rules or lift Latin Mass restrictions, citing the need to maintain church unity following his South America tour.

Pope Leo XIV has firmly rejected calls to alter the Catholic Church's mandatory celibacy rules for priests, prioritizing institutional unity over structural reform. The Pontiff confirmed this stance during a press conference on Monday aboard his return flight from Lima, Peru, to Rome, Italy. This declaration concludes a significant 12-day pastoral tour across South America, addressing one of the most persistent debates in modern Catholic theology.

Preserving Unity Through Traditional Celibacy

Pope Leo XIV stated that he has no intention of changing the requirement that priests remain unmarried, emphasizing that such a shift would likely deepen divisions within the faithful. He explained that his immediate priority is to promote unity and communion among members of the Church during a time of internal debate. The Pontiff noted that while the door remains open for future theological discussions, the current focus must be on establishing common ground before altering long-standing disciplines.

Also read Pope Leo XIV Visits Cusco and Amazon After Lung Surgery

The issue of clergy celibacy has been a subject of intense discussion within the Church for decades. In 2019, bishops from the Amazon region proposed allowing married permanent deacons to become priests to address critical shortages of clergy in remote areas. These bishops argued that celibacy, while appreciated as a spiritual gift, is not strictly demanded by the nature of the priesthood itself. They highlighted that the process of training and assigning a new priest can take several years, leaving some communities without regular pastoral care for extended periods.

Pope Leo XIV acknowledged the logistical challenges faced by the Amazon but argued that ordaining married men is not the only solution to the shortage. He explicitly stated that this approach could cause division because it lacks universal acceptance among the Church's hierarchy and laity. The Pontiff reiterated that maintaining communion is more vital than implementing changes that might alienate segments of the Catholic population who hold traditional views on priesthood.

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Maintaining Restrictions on the Traditional Latin Mass

In addition to addressing celibacy, Pope Leo XIV confirmed that he will not lift the restrictions imposed by his predecessor, Pope Francis, on the celebration of the Traditional Latin Mass. The Pontiff stated that the Church will continue to abide by the 2021 decree titled Traditionis Custodes, which tightened regulations on the older liturgical form. This decision reinforces the authority of local bishops to regulate celebrations and ensures adherence to the post-Vatican II reforms.

Pope Francis introduced Traditionis Custodes to address concerns that some groups were using the Traditional Latin Mass to reject the reforms of the Second Vatican Council. These reforms, introduced in the 1960s, led to the mainstream Novus Ordo or Mass of Paul VI, which differs significantly in structure, prayers, and readings from the 1962 Roman Missal. While both forms can be celebrated in Latin, their liturgical elements are distinct, leading to ongoing debates about tradition versus modernization.

Pope Leo XIV explained that maintaining the current restrictions is consistent with his goal of fostering church unity. He noted that there are still exceptions where Catholics can apply for permission to celebrate the older form of the Mass, but the overarching framework remains under the authority of the current pontifical decree. Supporters of the Traditional Latin Mass argue that it preserves centuries of worship, while proponents of the restrictions emphasize the need for a unified liturgical practice.

Incident in Lima Highlights Faithful Enthusiasm

During the final Mass of his South American tour in Lima, an estimated 1.5 million people gathered to witness the celebration. While riding through the crowd in a popemobile, Pope Leo XIV was struck in the face by a rosary. The Pontiff grimaced and touched his eye but continued the procession without interruption, demonstrating his commitment to connecting with the faithful despite the physical impact.

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When asked about the incident by a Peruvian reporter during the flight back to Rome, Pope Leo XIV brushed off the event with humor and grace. He noted that he has lived in Peru for two decades and holds Peruvian citizenship, fostering a deep connection with the local population. He described the individual who threw the rosary as someone acting out of profound faith and a desire to get close to the Pope, framing the act as a sign of enthusiasm rather than aggression.

The Pontiff remarked that such moments, whether carried in the heart or in the eye, leave a lasting mark on one's life. He interpreted the incident as evidence of the deep religious fervor in Peru, where people often toss items like stuffed animals and sports jerseys toward the Pope in the popemobile. While his bodyguards consider these tossed items significant security concerns, Pope Leo XIV views them as expressions of genuine devotion and spiritual connection.