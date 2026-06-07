Pope Leo XIV leads massive Corpus Christi celebration in Madrid with historic flower carpet procession

The pontiff's second day in Spain drew over a million faithful to Plaza de Cibeles for a Corpus Christi Mass and an elaborate floral carpet procession, while urging young people to consider religious vocations.

Pope Leo XIV arrived in Madrid on Saturday, June 6, 2026, to begin a seven day apostolic journey across mainland Spain and the Canary Islands.

The Spanish monarchs, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, greeted the pontiff at the Royal Palace before he proceeded to the city centre in a popemobile. The first day featured a prayer vigil for young people on Plaza de Lima, where crowds gathered to hear the Pope speak about the importance of vocations and the role of faith in a secular society.

The atmosphere was festive, with chants of the youth of the Pope echoing through the streets as the motorcade passed by barricades and cheering supporters. On Sunday, June 7, the Pope celebrated a solemn Mass on the feast of Corpus Christi at Plaza de Cibeles, an event that attracted an estimated 1.2 million participants. The highlight of the celebration was a traditional Corpus Domini procession featuring elaborate flower carpets laid out along a half kilometre route.

More than 30,000 blossoms, predominantly yellow and white in the colours of the Holy See, were arranged by a Galician florists association to create sixteen intricate designs that included symbols such as the papal keys. The carpets, a practice that dates back two centuries, are viewed as an offering to the Eucharist and are deliberately crushed as the procession moves forward, a symbolic act that connects present devotion with historic ritual.

Observers noted the sheer scale of the event, with thousands of young Spaniards kneelling in silent prayer beside the Pope, demonstrating that religious sentiment still resonates among the younger generation despite the country's overall secular trend. During the Mass the pontiff addressed the crowd, urging young people not to shy away from considering a vocation to the priesthood or religious life.

He also gave a personal blessing to a young couple, Irati Valda and Javier Hormazal, who announced their upcoming wedding on June 13. Their emotional response captured the spirit of the gathering, as they described the experience as unforgettable. Organisers highlighted that the flower carpet tradition, already recognised by UNESCO for Poland, is now being promoted by Galicia for inclusion on the list of intangible cultural heritage.

The event is part of a broader pattern of religious festivities in Spain, which include Holy Week processions, local patron saint fiestas and pilgrimages that draw both faithful participants and curious tourists, reinforcing the country's rich tapestry of cultural and spiritual life





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Pope Leo XIV Corpus Christi Spain Flower Carpets Youth Vocations

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Pope Leo XIV Celebrates Corpus Christi with Flower Carpets in Madrid During Spain VisitDuring his seven-day apostolic visit to Spain, Pope Leo XIV led a Corpus Christi procession in Madrid featuring elaborate flower carpets. The event drew hundreds of thousands of young people, highlighting ongoing Catholic devotion in a secularized society. The Pope called for unity and encouraged vocations.

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