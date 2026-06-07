Pope Leo XIV jokes young Spaniards would pick Bad Bunny over him during Madrid visit this weekend

Pope Leo XIV joked that young Spaniards might choose Bad Bunny over him during his Madrid visit, but an estimated 500,000 gathered for a vigil.

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’joked Saturday that he knows who would win if young people had to choose between seeing him or Latin pop singer Bad Bunny this weekend.on Saturday, acknowledged that he is competing for attention with the Puerto Rican superstar while in Madrid. Many young Spaniards, he suggested, would likely choose the Grammy-winning artist over the pontiff.

"If they are confronted with the question ‘Do you want to go see Bad Bunny or do you want to go to see the pope? ’ I think many will see Bad Bunny," Leo told reporters aboard the papal plane before his arrival.

"But I think there will also be a few here to see the pope," he added. "And that says something, you know. "Pope Leo XIV told reporters that many young people would likely choose to see Bad Bunny over the pontiff if given the choice. Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is currently performing a 10-show run in Madrid as part of his Spanish tour.

Leo raised the comparison while discussing what he described as signs of a spiritual awakening among some young people in Spain. The pope said many young adults appear to be searching for meaning and expressed hope that his visit could help"awaken" something within them.

Pope Leo XIV was first brought to the Vatican by Francis to serve as prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops in January 2023, which is one of the most important positions in the Catholic Church as it vets bishop nominations issued globally. An estimated 500,000 people gathered in a Madrid plaza Saturday evening for a prayer vigil, chanting,"This is the youth of the pope!

" POPE LEO XIV'S SPORTS FANDOM COMING TO LIGHT WITH WHITE SOX WORLD SERIES APPEARANCE, VILLANOVA-KNICKS TIES





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