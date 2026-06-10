Pope Leo XIV Jokes About Bad Bunny's Popularity in Spain

Pope Leo XIV has made a lighthearted comment about the popularity of Bad Bunny during a visit to Spain. The pontiff joked that if people had to choose between seeing him or the Puerto Rican superstar, many would likely pick Bad Bunny.

Pope Leo XIV has made a lighthearted comment about the popularity of Bad Bunny during a visit to Spain . The pontiff joked that if people had to choose between seeing him or the Puerto Rican superstar, many would likely pick Bad Bunny .

This comment came as both men were drawing major crowds in Spain, with the pope packing plazas and stadiums for prayer vigils and Masses, and Bad Bunny performing at one of his blockbuster concerts in Madrid. The pope and Bad Bunny met privately in Madrid on Monday, with the Vatican later confirming the encounter.

The pope's playful remark adds another surreal twist to a crossover moment uniting the head of the Catholic Church and one of Latin music's biggest stars, and further underscores just how much cultural force Bad Bunny currently commands, even alongside one of the world's most recognizable religious figures. The moment arrives as Bad Bunny continues his 10-date Madrid residency at Riyadh Air Metropolitano, part of his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour, with shows continuing this week.

The pope's comment has sparked interest in how he views the power of popular culture, and whether he sees it as a force for good or a distraction from more serious issues. The meeting between the pope and Bad Bunny is also seen as a sign of the growing influence of Latin music and culture around the world.

In a recent interview, the pope mentioned that he was aware of Benito's drawing power and that he understood why people would want to see him over the pope. The pope's comment has been seen as a nod to the power of popular culture and the influence it has on people's lives. The meeting between the pope and Bad Bunny is also seen as a sign of the growing influence of Latin music and culture around the world.

The pope's comment has sparked interest in how he views the power of popular culture, and whether he sees it as a force for good or a distraction from more serious issues. The moment arrives as Bad Bunny continues his 10-date Madrid residency at Riyadh Air Metropolitano, part of his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour, with shows continuing this week. Bad Bunny Tops Three Midyear Boxscore Chart





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