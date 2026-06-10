Pope Leo XIV Inaugurates Tower at Sagrada Família on Gaudí Death Centenary

Pope Leo XIV celebrated Mass and blessed the Tower of Jesus Christ at Barcelona's Sagrada Família, marking a key milestone in the basilica's 144-year construction. The event, held on the 100th anniversary of architect Antoni Gaudí's death, highlighted the building's spiritual and architectural significance as the world's tallest church.

On the centenary of Antoni Gaudí 's death, Pope Leo XIV visited Barcelona 's Sagrada Família to celebrate Mass and inaugurate the Tower of Jesus Christ, making the basilica the world's tallest church.

Gaudí, who died in 1926 after being struck by a tram and mistaken for a beggar, left his masterpiece unfinished. The new tower, part of an 18-tower design representing biblical figures, was blessed during the ceremony attended by Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia. In his homily, the pope emphasized that the incomplete nature of the basilica is not a flaw but a testament to enduring desire and promise, praising Gaudí as a faith-inspired architect.

The Vatican has advanced Gaudí's cause for sainthood, declaring him venerable in 2023. The pope also condemned war and violence in the name of religion, criticizing recent U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran and opposing harsh immigration policies. Construction of the Sagrada Família, begun in 1882, has faced delays from the Spanish Civil War and funding issues. Digital tools and modern technology now aid architects in continuing Gaudí's vision.

Pope Benedict XVI consecrated the basilica in 2010, and this visit underscores its global significance, attracting more American than Spanish visitors annually





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