Pope Leo XIV was struck near the eye by a rosary thrown by a worshipper during his farewell Mass in Lima, Peru. He was not injured and continued the Mass before an estimated 1.5 million people.

Pope Leo XIV was struck near the eye by what appeared to be a rosary thrown from the crowd during his farewell Mass in Lima, Peru, on Monday.

The 71-year-old pontiff missed the catch as he traveled in his popemobile at Las Palmas Air Base, and the object hit him near his eye. Video and photos showed the pope wincing, clutching his face and rubbing his eye as his vehicle slowed near the altar. There was no indication that he was injured, and he continued waving to the crowd shortly afterward.

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Pontiff Misses Catch During Farewell Mass

The incident happened as the pope greeted well-wishers along the route to the Mass, which marked the end of his six-day visit to Peru and his 12-day Apostolic Journey to South America. An estimated 1.5 million worshippers gathered at the air base for the farewell liturgy. Some members of the crowd tossed items toward the pope for a blessing, a practice that has become familiar during his tours.

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Images suggested the object was likely a rosary, the prayer beads that pilgrims often ask the pope to bless. Leo has become known for his nimble hands, as faithful in crowds throw him items while he tours. He has successfully caught plush dolls, flags and other gifts tossed by worshippers, and he even stopped to grab a pizza offered by Chicagoans at an audience in St. Peter's Square in Rome.

But on Monday, his run of successful catches came to an end. The pope, a tennis player, is known for being unusually dexterous for his age, but his luck has run out before. At a previous event in Rome, he apologized to a Vatican videographer in the back of his popemobile for knocking the camera operator as he tried to catch something thrown his way. He missed that catch too.

Pope Reaffirms Deep Connection To Peru

During the Mass, the pope thanked Peruvians for their hospitality and reaffirmed his deep connection to the country, which he considers his second homeland. Speaking in Spanish, he told the crowd, I would particularly like to say hello to my compatriots from Peru. It was a great pleasure for me to work in Peru. He also said, I wish to confirm you in faith and charity and assure you that I will always carry you with me.

Yes, the Peruvian people are my people, too. On Monday, the pope quoted his role model, the 16th-century bishop of Lima St Turibius of Mogrovejo, as he talked about equality and freedom. He insisted that priests learn Quechua and fought for the ordination of indigenous people and mestizos, whom many members of the clergy still held in contempt, the pope said. He wanted them to choose to lay aside their ancestral beliefs freely, without coercion.

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Leo was elected in May 2025, when 133 cardinals gathered in the Sistine Chapel and chose him to lead the world's 1.4 billion Catholics. Stepping onto the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica before thousands of cheering faithful, he greeted the crowd with the words, Peace be with you. His South American tour began in Uruguay and carried on through Argentina before ending in Peru.

Devotees Line Streets For American Pope

Devotees camped out and walked miles to get a glimpse of the American pope, who also holds Peruvian citizenship. Three million lined the streets of Lima when he arrived in the capital, and 2.5 million attended a Mass in Buenos Aires. He also rode in the cockpit during the tour with the Peruvian Air Force.

With hearts full of joy, we returned His Holiness Pope Leo XIV to Chiclayo, after successfully completing his transfer in helicopters of the Peruvian Air Force, the Peruvian Air Force shared on Facebook. The popemobile is a specially designed vehicle equipped with security features to protect the leader of the Catholic Church. Despite the incident, the pope showed no obvious signs of injury and continued with the Mass, blessing the large crowd gathered at the air base.

The farewell Mass concluded his grueling 12-day tour of South America, a journey that took him to three countries and culminated in the massive outdoor liturgy in Lima. The Vatican has not commented on whether security protocols will be adjusted for future events. The incident on Monday was a rare moment when a thrown item made contact with the pontiff, but it did not appear to disrupt the solemnity of the farewell Mass or his departure from Peru.