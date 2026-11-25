Pope Leo XIV appoints Archbishop Garcia Cuerva to lead new Vatican pastoral care service for prisoners, reinforcing Catholic prison ministry traditions during his South America journey.

Pope Leo XIV visited the Devoto federal prison complex in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, marking a significant moment in his twelve-day apostolic journey to South America. During this sixth day of his trip, the Pontiff met with inmates to offer spiritual support and personally demonstrate the Church's commitment to penal pastoral care. Accompanied by Jorge Ignacio Garcia Cuerva, the Archbishop of Buenos Aires, Leo XIV engaged directly with prisoners, emphasizing themes of hope, redemption, and reconciliation during the high-profile visit.

New Vatican Department For Prison Pastoral Care

During the visit to the federal prison complex, Pope Leo XIV formally announced the creation of a new service dedicated to the pastoral care of prisoners within the Catholic Church. He appointed Jorge Ignacio Garcia Cuerva, the Archbishop of Buenos Aires, as the first coordinator of this new entity. This newly formed service is designed to operate under the authority of the Vatican's development and charity office, establishing a centralized structure for global prison ministry efforts. The appointment marks a formalization of the Pope's intent to strengthen institutional support for inmates through dedicated church leadership.

Also read Pope Francis' private diary details a profound spiritual crisis and encounters with the devil

Garcia Cuerva Appointed To Lead The Initiative

The selection of Jorge Ignacio Garcia Cuerva to coordinate the new prison service is deeply rooted in the historical context of the Archdiocese of Buenos Aires. The previous Pontiff, Pope Francis, served as the Archbishop of Buenos Aires for many years and frequently ministered at the Devoto prison facility. Pope Francis continued this tradition throughout his papacy, scheduling prison visits during his foreign trips and while in Rome. The continuity of this specific leadership role underscores the importance the Holy See places on maintaining a consistent and hands-on approach to penal pastoral work.

Biblical Mandate Drives Global Prison Ministry Strategy

The foundation of the new Vatican prison service rests on the Biblical mandate to visit those who are incarcerated, specifically referencing the scripture, I was in prison, and you came to me. The service aims to help the Catholic Church at the parish, diocesan, and national levels develop and coordinate effective pastoral care for inmates. By promoting prison ministry globally, the Vatican intends to assist local churches in creating robust programs that address the spiritual needs of prisoners. This strategic move seeks to standardize and expand the reach of Catholic charitable efforts within correctional facilities worldwide.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Concrete Goals For Training And Civil Coordination

The new entity will focus on practical training for workers involved in prison ministry, ensuring they are equipped to communicate effectively with civil authorities. These negotiations are essential for arranging official prison visits and implementing ministry programs within correctional institutions. The Vatican's goal is to facilitate smoother cooperation between the Church and government agencies, thereby increasing the frequency and quality of spiritual support provided to inmates. This collaborative approach aims to remove bureaucratic hurdles that often hinder the ability of clergy and lay workers to minister in prisons.

Messages Of Hope And Redemption For Inmates

During his time at the Devoto federal prison complex, Pope Leo XIV delivered a clear message to the inmates, urging them to view their time behind bars as an opportunity for redemption and reconciliation. He emphasized that prisoners are still beloved children of God, a message designed to encourage hope and spiritual resilience among those serving sentences. The presence of a nun on a bicycle watching the Pope depart highlighted the community's engagement with the Pontiff's journey. These actions reflect a broader ecclesiastical effort to remind incarcerated individuals of their enduring worth and the possibility of spiritual renewal.