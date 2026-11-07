Pope Leo XIV Draws Thousands to First South American Mass in Uruguay

Pope Leo XIV defies health concerns to lead a massive gathering in Paysandu, marking the start of his South American tour in the region's most secular nation.

Pope Leo XIV celebrated his first Mass in South America on Saturday in the Uruguay an city of Paysandú, drawing an estimated 40,000 faithful to the Uruguay River region. The event marked a significant milestone in the pontiff's ambitious three-nation tour, serving as a direct attempt to revitalize the Catholic Church in what is recognized as the region's most secular country. The massive turnout demonstrated strong public engagement despite early weather challenges and ongoing health concerns regarding the leader's recent medical history.

Historic Gathering Defies Rain and Health Concerns

Pope Leo XIV arrived in the western city of Paysandú on the Uruguay River border with Argentina, where crowds erupted in stadium chants of Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé, Pope, Pope when his plane landed. The atmosphere remained electric as he traveled through Parque París Londres, a sprawling green space on the southern edge of the city, waving to supporters from his open-sided popemobile. Many attendees blew horns and waved yellow handkerchiefs, symbols of their devotion, as the pontiff made his presence felt in this historic first stop of his continental journey.

Also read Pope Leo XIV, who had cancer surgery just weeks ago, begins grueling South American tour

More than 30,000 individuals had registered in advance for the service, with many traveling from neighboring Argentina and Brazil. The Vatican confirmed that an additional 10,000 people showed up on the day, bringing the total estimated crowd to approximately 40,000. This significant surge occurred despite morning rain and blustery, gray skies that greeted the faithful when gates opened at 5:30 a.m. The event took place roughly 375 kilometers, or 230 miles, from the capital, Montevideo, highlighting the widespread interest in the pontiff's visit to the interior regions.

Overcoming Medical Setbacks to Continue Evangelization

This Mass represented the first service of Leo's twelve-day South American tour, which had faced uncertainty after the 71-year-old American pope underwent lung cancer surgery on October 13. Despite the recent diagnosis and surgery, Leo pressed forward with his schedule, a decision that moved many attendees to tears. The continuity of the tour underscored the resilience of the pontiff and his commitment to reaching believers across South America despite personal health challenges.

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Soledad Sánchez, a 73-year-old attendee who drove to Paysandú from northern Uruguay, expressed deep emotion regarding the Pope's determination. She stated that while Leo is the representative of Christ, he is also human, and his ability to push through for the faithful was a powerful message of peace in a world that needs it. The attendance of so many individuals wearing Vatican yellow ponchos reflected a shared sense of hope and admiration for the Pope's endurance and dedication to his mission.

Addressing Secularism in Uruguay and Regional Impact

Pope Leo XIV aims to urge the citizens of Uruguay, a nation with a population of 3.5 million, to turn to the Catholic faith for strength in confronting contemporary problems and challenges. His message addresses the reality that Uruguay is the most secular country in South America, with many citizens disconnected from religious heritage. During an evening vespers service on Friday in Montevideo's cathedral, Leo acknowledged that many people in the country do not even know about the faith or its intrinsic ties to Uruguay's independence and nationhood.

The Catholic Church faces significant recruitment challenges in the region, having had no new seminarians in Uruguay in 2024, although a few have since entered training for the priesthood. Leo emphasized that the secret of evangelization is to resemble the one whom believers proclaim. He noted that in a land where many contemporaries barely know Jesus Christ and many young people have grown up far from the life of the Church, that witness holds special power. This strategic focus on re-engaging with a secular populace defines the core of his visit.

Next Steps in Montevideo and Beyond South America

Later on Saturday, Pope Leo XIV was scheduled to tour a Montevideo neighborhood beset by drug trafficking and gang violence, where the church collaborates with municipal authorities on housing and rehab programs. His final event in Uruguay is a prayer vigil in Montevideo's Centenary Stadium, designed to drive home the call to reject religious indifference and embrace faith. These local engagements aim to ground the spiritual message in the tangible social issues facing the community.

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Following Uruguay, the tour continues in Argentina, where Leo will visit Buenos Aires, Luján, and Córdoba. Argentina is described as a much more religious country than Uruguay, driving a desire among Argentines to witness the historic stop. Luciana Lobato, an Argentine tour agent, organized buses for 180 pilgrims from across the border, noting the unique appeal of the event. The tour concludes in Peru, Leo's second homeland, completing a journey that seeks to leave a lasting impact on the religious landscape of South America.