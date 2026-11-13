Pope Leo XIV Draws Millions to Peru for Emotional Final Leg of Tour

Pope Leo XIV arrives in Chiclayo, Peru, for his emotional final stop on a three-nation South American tour, where he is celebrated as a former missionary and beloved figure. Millions of faithful have gathered in the arid Pampas de Pimentel to witness his Mass, reflecting the deep connection between the Chicago-born pontiff and the Peruvian people he served for two decades.

More people were heading in vehicles and on foot to an arid field just outside Chiclayo, a city 10,700 km from Rome, where the former Robert Prevost, elected leader of the Catholic Church last year, is still described as “Padre” or “Amigo” .

Lines of cars forced many to walk part of the way to Pampas de Pimentel, a vast desert park west of the city where Leo will lead Friday’s Mass. The faithful hold letters spelling the Spanish word for “Welcome” ahead of a Mass celebrated by Pope Leo XIV in Pampas de Pimentel, Peru, on Nov. 13, 2026. Among them was Karina Chinglay, 40, walking with her mother and two children, all in matching Pope Leo shirts.

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Along the road, vendors sold hats, mini pope dolls and sweet Peruvian bread. The pope, originally from Chicago, is visiting Peru on the emotional final leg of a three-nation tour. In just over a week in South America, Leo has drawn an estimated 10 million people to public events so far. He declared on Wednesday that the country where he served as a missionary for about 20 years was his homeland.

Leo was due to arrive in Chiclayo from Lima around 9 a.m. and will stay in the area until Sunday to lead eight events, including a private dinner with the priests who once reported to him as bishop. Leo was due to arrive in Chiclayo from Lima around 9 a.m. and will stay in the area until Sunday to lead eight eventsFaithful gather near the Pampas de Pimentel where Pope Leo will celebrate Mass in Pimentel, Peru, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026.

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Officers of the National Police of Peru stand in formation as faithful gather in Pimentel, Peru, on Nov. 13, 2026. Some had camped overnight at the Pampas de Pimentel, including Maria Esther Chozo Reyes, 76, who had taken a 12-hour bus ride from Lima and arrived on Thursday afternoon.

“He knows the people of Chiclayo, and he’s lived here; he’s made his mission here,” she said. “We really need his blessing. ” Crowds for Leo’s visit to Peru have been the largest of his 18-month papacy, with some 3 million gathering in Lima on WednesdayLeo, who began his South America tour less than a month after lung cancer surgery, has appeared in good form on one of the most intense foreign tours arranged for a pope in decades.

Officials in Chiclayo have estimated that a million could come for the Mass there.greeted crowds on rides in an open-air popemobile , made unannounced appearances on the balcony of the Vatican Embassy in Lima, where he was staying, and sung local songs at events. The faithful hold letters spelling the Spanish word for"Welcome" ahead of a Mass celebrated by Pope Leo XIV in Pampas de Pimentel, Peru, on Nov. 13, 2026.

Leo was due to arrive in Chiclayo from Lima around 9 a.m. and will stay in the area until Sunday to lead eight eventsFaithful gather near the Pampas de Pimentel where Pope Leo will celebrate Mass in Pimentel, Peru, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. Officers of the National Police of Peru stand in formation as faithful gather in Pimentel, Peru, on Nov. 13, 2026.

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Leo, who began his South America tour less than a month after lung cancer surgery, has appeared in good form on one of the most intense foreign tours arranged for a pope in decades.