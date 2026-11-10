Pope Leo XIV Draws 650,000 to Córdoba Mass Amid Argentina's Political Tensions

Pope Leo XIV urged Argentines to follow their saints at a Córdoba Mass drawing an estimated 650,000 people, a day after 2.5 million in the capital.

Pope Leo XIV drew an estimated 650,000 faithful to the central city of Córdoba for Mass on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. The event took place at the grounds of the Military Aviation School and marked the fifth day of his twelve-day apostolic journey to South America.

This gathering occurred just one day after the pontiff presided over his first liturgy in the capital, Buenos Aires. That initial service attracted an estimated 2.5 million people, demonstrating the immense public interest in his pastoral visit to the region.

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Córdoba was selected to host this significant portion of the tour due to its strategic central location. The city had not seen a papal visit in nearly forty years, making the occasion particularly historic for the local Catholic community and the broader nation.

In his homily, Pope Leo XIV described Córdoba as a land of saints. He specifically named St. José Gabriel del Rosario Brochero, known as the Gaucho priest, among the country's best-known missionaries. The pope emphasized that these holy figures have already fulfilled their earthly missions.

He told the crowd that it is now the turn of the living faithful to follow the radiant example of holiness left behind by those saints and blesseds. Leo stated clearly that all people are called to holiness in their daily lives.

After the Mass concluded, Pope Leo XIV surprised attendees with a brief appearance on the balcony of the archbishop's residence in downtown Córdoba. This is the same balcony from which St. John Paul II greeted the city in 1987.

Thousands of people packed the street below, chanting León, León. The pope addressed them directly, telling the united crowd that together they could do anything. The atmosphere remained charged with religious fervor and national pride.

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Many worshippers traveled extensive distances to be present for the service. Pilgrims came from the far north of Argentina and Patagonia in the south, along with points in between. Some made journeys of over 1,200 miles to attend.

Religious education teachers Erika Viñales and Elena Llanquenao said they traveled 2,000 kilometers from Santa Cruz province in Patagonia. They described the trip as quite a journey but expressed no regret about being there.

The choice of venue carried heavy historical weight. The Argentine Aircraft Factory plant ran by the air force built attack planes used in late 1975 to strike leftist guerrillas during the military dictatorship era.

Following the public ceremonies, Pope Leo XIV met privately with twenty people chosen by the archbishop of Córdoba. Among them was Alba Camargo, whose father, stepmother, aunt, and uncle disappeared under the 1976-1983 regime.

Camargo represented relatives still searching for victims' remains at La Perla, a former clandestine detention center outside Córdoba. She handed the pope a folder containing photos of excavations and names of identified victims.

She reported that the pope listened closely, nodded, and blessed the Franciscan crosses she brought him. Camargo described feeling him listen humanly from close proximity, noting the emotional power of the moment.

Other group members included a rural worker, a soup kitchen organizer, and a human trafficking survivor. Many were overcome with emotion and could barely speak during the private audience.

Camargo, detained at age thirteen in 1976, said the meeting showed the pope sees the victims and their families. She hoped the gesture would bring change amid ongoing political tensions regarding historical accountability.

Her hopes arise during a time when President Javier Milei's government has reduced funding for dictatorship memorial sites. Critics argue the administration promotes a revisionist view of the military crimes committed during that period.

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Milei's government has been accused of casting military actions as mere excesses in a war against leftist guerrillas. This narrative clashes with the accounts of families who continue to seek justice and truth.

Camargo expressed exhaustion at having her life experiences constantly denied by political figures. She highlighted the tension between the church's message of unity and the grievances of those still seeking answers.

Pope Leo XIV has made only passing references to the dictatorship so far. In his first speech to President Milei, he mentioned reasons for gratitude and painful memories in Argentina's history.

He urged each generation to confront past injustices and preserve shared patrimony. These comments were seen as referring to the difficult legacy of the military rule.

Meanwhile, four senators from Milei's party began preparing a bill banning online gambling ads. The church has promoted this measure to protect children, aligning with the pope's social calls.

Argentina's top diplomat defended the administration against critics who saw the pope's words as a rebuke. Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno acknowledged the remarks exposed national shortcomings.

Quirno told TN channel that the message challenges the entire political class and leadership. He stated the government is working every day to address what the country lacks.

Cardinal Ángel Rossi serves as Leo's host in Córdoba and is a noted critic of Milei. The cardinal has advocated for relatives of the disappeared and opposed austerity measures.

Local leaders said the visit offered hope for a divided country. Governor Martín Llaryora wrote that the message of peace and fraternity challenges individualism.

The pilgrimage continues as the pope moves through South America. His presence underscores the complex interplay between faith, politics, and historical memory in modern Argentina.