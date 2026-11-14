Pope Leo XIV Defends Traditional Gender Roles in Lima Address

Pope Leo XIV reaffirmed Catholic teaching on biological sex during a speech in Lima, Peru, emphasizing traditional family structures and opposing gender ideology.

Pope Leo XIV addressed a large crowd in Lima, Peru, on Thursday to reaffirm the Catholic Church's longstanding doctrinal position that human beings were created by God as male and female. The Pontiff emphasized that the union between a man and a woman remains the fundamental cornerstone of family life and social stability. His remarks were delivered in direct alignment with official Vatican teachings, which maintain that biological sex cannot be separated from gender identity.

Theological Basis for Biological Distinctions

Pope Leo XIV explicitly stated that the divine creation of humanity as male and female establishes the only path for true reciprocity and complementarity. He argued that this specific union is the sole foundation for fatherhood, motherhood, filiation, and fraternity. The Pontiff cited the Book of Genesis to support his assertion that these biological realities are essential for building a better society and harmonizing human relationships.

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Vatican Stance on Gender Ideology

The Pope's comments reinforce the Church's 2024 declaration Dignitas Infinita, issued under the previous administration of Pope Francis. The doctrinal office maintained that while biological sex and associated social roles are distinct, they remain inseparable. The declaration argued that efforts to erase sexual differences undermine the traditional understanding of the family structure.

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Historical Context in Peru

Before ascending to the papacy, the current leader served as Bishop of Chiclayo in Peru, where he previously criticized similar educational initiatives. He previously told local media that promoting gender ideology confuses individuals by attempting to create genders that do not exist. This historical stance predates his papal election and aligns with his recent warnings about gender theory seeking to erase sexual differences.

Family Rights and Social Responsibility

The Pontiff asserted that families possess inherent rights that exist prior to government legislation. He called on public institutions to protect these rights and provide necessary support to families. Pope Leo XIV also addressed the challenges faced by mothers raising children alone, thanking mothers, aunts, and grandmothers for passing on the faith. He stressed that both spouses share equal responsibility for building the future of society without subordination.