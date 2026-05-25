Pope Leo XIV Cites Gandalf in AI Encyclical, Linking Tolkien’s Moral Wisdom to Modern Ethics

The Vatican’s new encyclical Magnifica Humanitas quotes a passage from Gandalf in The Return of the King, using Tolkien’s Christian symbolism to argue for responsible, locally‑focused action in the age of artificial intelligence.

Pope Leo XIV’s most recent encyclical, Magnifica Humanitas, tackles the rapid advance of artificial intelligence and urges humanity to preserve its essential, creative spirit in an era of digital consciousness.

While the document is extensive and scholarly, a single paragraph has sparked particular interest among fans of J.R. R. Tolkien. In the fifth chapter, titled “The Culture of Power and the Civilization of Love,” a sub‑section called “Building the civilization of love” includes a passage labelled “We can all do our part.

” Here the pontiff cites a line from Gand‑falf, presenting it as Tolkien’s sharp observation of human responsibility to oneself, to others, to future generations, to society and to the planet. The quoted passage reads, “It is not our part to master all the tides of the world, but to do what is in us for the succour of those years wherein we are set, uprooting the evil in the fields that we know, so that those who live after may have clean earth to till.

” The Pope interprets this as a reminder that individuals need not shoulder the entire burden of preventing ruthless tech magnates from unleashing dangerous sentient machines, but should instead focus on making ethical choices in the spheres they can influence. In other words, think globally, act locally, and nurture the common good.

The quotation’s provenance lies in Tolkien’s The Return of the King, chapter nine, “The Last Debate,” spoken by Gandalf during a council with Aragorn, Legolas and Gimli after the Battle of the Pelennor Fields. The wizard’s words are meant to guide the leaders as they decide how to rebuild a war‑torn realm, but the moral logic extends far beyond Middle‑earth. Tolkien, a devout Catholic like his contemporary C.S. Lewis, infused his legendarium with Christian symbolism.

Frodo, Aragorn and Gandalf each embody a facet of Christ: the priest, the king and the prophet, respectively. Their sacrificial journeys, deaths and resurrections echo biblical themes, making the narrative one of the most overtly Christian fantasy epics ever written.

Consequently, it is not surprising that a modern Pope, who frequently references literary and theological sources, would find resonance in a Gandalf speech when urging humanity to grapple with the ethical challenges of AI. The inclusion of a Tolkien quote in an official Vatican document illustrates how popular culture can intersect with doctrinal teaching.

The Pope’s reference sits alongside other papal messages—such as Pope Francis’s address for the 53rd World Day of Peace and the Association of Anglican Scholars’ media statement—demonstrating a willingness to engage contemporary audiences through familiar narratives. While the quote never appeared in Peter Jackson’s film adaptations, its presence in the original text gives the encyclical a distinctive literary flair.

This melding of fantasy literature and moral theology underscores a broader trend: religious leaders are increasingly drawing on secular art to articulate timeless principles in a language that resonates with a digital age audience.





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