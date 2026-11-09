Pope Leo XIV Rebukes Milei's Austerity After Disability Center Payment

Pope Leo XIV visited a Claypole care home on Nov 9 2026 to support vulnerable citizens. His message critiqued austerity measures as President Javier Milei faced growing pressure to fund disability services.

Pope Leo XIV issued a pointed rebuke of President Javier Milei's austerity agenda during his visit to the Pequeño Cottolengo Don Orione in Claypole, Argentina, on Monday, November 9, 2026. The Pontiff explicitly stated that the nation's progress must be measured by how it treats its most vulnerable citizens, directly challenging the current administration's strict fiscal policies. This symbolic gesture occurred on the fourth day of his twelve-day apostolic journey to South America and served as a clear message of concern for those suffering under the country's economic reforms.

The visit to the facility, which houses more than 400 people with disabilities on its 123-acre grounds, highlighted the severe impact of Milei's policies on specialized therapy programs. Founded by an Italian priest in 1935, the institution had been hit hard by frozen payments and dismantled safety nets that served as a lifeline for millions of Argentines with disabilities. The center, often referred to as the city of charity, had been owed hundreds of thousands of dollars by the state, leaving staff and residents in a precarious financial situation.

Also read Pope Leo XIV Concludes Visit to Uruguay Marking Independence Feast

Before addressing the residents and staff at the center, Pope Leo XIV made it clear that the well-being of disabled individuals is a moral imperative rather than an economic burden. He embraced people in wheelchairs and told the congregation in the center's chapel that their presence helps everyone remember the foundation of human dignity. Some residents and employees wept as the Pope greeted them, with one volunteer expressing that the choice to visit such a small place made them very happy due to the grace and attention it brought.

The political tension over funding for disability care had been building for some time, with Argentina's Congress having overridden Milei's veto last year to pass a law increasing funding for these services. However, the Milei administration had resisted implementation, citing concerns that the expenditures would undermine his hard-won fiscal balance. This standoff created a clear political divide between the Vatican's social teachings and the current government's economic strategy, with the Senate due to consider legislation for disability benefits in next year's budget.

Advertisement

Pressure and media attention surrounding the papal visit yielded immediate concrete results for the facility, with the government paying Cottolengo Don Orione about 828 million pesos, roughly 535,000 dollars. Fernando Montero, who oversees disability services at the home, confirmed that this payment covered medications, diapers, and food, accounting for about four months of expenses at the home. The payment occurred just over a week after the Pope's visit, suggesting the event significantly accelerated administrative action and provided temporary relief to the facility.

For many Argentines, the highlight of the day was the late-morning Mass at the Monumento a los Españoles in Buenos Aires, where Pope Leo XIV drew an estimated 2.5 million people, marking his biggest liturgical turnout to date. The same site hosted the last papal mass in Argentina, celebrated by St. John Paul II nearly 40 years ago, and thousands arrived at midnight to secure a good spot under blue skies on a day declared as a national holiday. President Javier Milei attended the mass alongside his sister and other officials, though the Pope's homily touched on broader societal issues.

In his homily, Leo said Argentine families are facing situations of joblessness, violence, and addictions, but are still the bedrock of society. He urged the faithful not to give in to those who dismiss the Christian family as outdated, stating that it remains a pillar amid the many insecurities of our time. The message resonated with many attendees, including Isabel Martín, who prayed for the Pope to touch the heart of Milei regarding spending cuts that have hit pensioners hard, noting that the weakest cannot be the ones carrying the burden of the adjustment.

The Pope's message was also resonating with younger Argentines, who have shown the sharpest decline in Catholic practice of any age group. Margarita Lanús celebrated her 16th birthday while waiting for the mass, sharing a cake on the sidewalk with her large family and noting that she liked that the Pope went straight to the point. This engagement with diverse segments of society underscored the Pope's efforts to connect with people from all walks of life during his visit to the troubled nation.

Advertisement

Upon his arrival the previous day and with Milei at his side, Leo cited Pope Francis' frequent refrain that money must serve and not rule, emphasizing that the economy must serve the person, not the person the economy. He is expected to repeat this message when he meets with business leaders, union representatives, and leaders of popular movements at the Catholic University of Argentina later in the day. Among those invited are domestic manufacturers battered by cheap imports and members of Argentina's largest labor confederation, who have expressed concerns over job losses and shrinking wages.

Milei's administration has portrayed the cuts to disability programs as part of a reform process aimed at eliminating fraud and waste in the federal bureaucracy, and Cabinet chief Diego Santilli dismissed any suggestion that the Pope had criticized the government. Opposition leaders, however, heard a pope taking Milei to task, with Buenos Aires province Governor Axel Kicillof welcoming the Pope and urging those with closed ears to listen. The event highlighted the deepening political and social fractures in Argentina as the government continues to navigate its strict economic course.