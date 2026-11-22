Pope Leo XIV issues prayer on proper wealth use, citing Catholic social teaching against hoarding as US billionaire wealth nears $10 trillion.

Pope Leo XIV has issued a solemn pastoral prayer urging the faithful to consider the moral implications of modern economic structures, specifically targeting the growing concentration of global capital. The Pontiff explicitly called for the proper use of wealth, stating that it must never succumb to the temptation of selfishness but must instead serve the common good. This message arrives at a critical juncture where the United States boasts over one thousand billionaires with combined assets approaching ten trillion dollars.

Religious Foundations of Economic Ethics

The prayer begins with the fundamental premise that nothing belongs exclusively to any single individual, asserting that all fertile land, talents, and efforts are shared gifts from the Creator. Pope Leo XIV acknowledged that wealth often hardens hearts, locking individuals in selfishness and causing them to forget the most vulnerable members of society. He asked for forgiveness for those who store up resources rather than sharing them, and for those who use goods as instruments of power instead of service. The text emphasizes that true wealth is measured by what is given with love, not by what is retained.

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Influence of Catholic Worker Movement

While drafting these statements, the Pontiff drew heavily from the traditions of the Catholic Worker movement, founded by Dorothy Day and Peter Maurin, which emphasizes radical hospitality and social justice. The prayer incorporates themes similar to those discussed by incoming US Senator James Talarico, who has highlighted the ethical prohibitions against excessive wealth accumulation found in faith traditions. The narrative references Caravaggio's painting, The Calling of Saint Matthew, to depict the moment Jesus Christ invites the tax collector to follow him, symbolizing the call to transform one's relationship with money and power.

Historical Context of Papal Legacy

Pope Leo XIV, born Prevost, was elected during the 2025 conclave, choosing a name that directly nods to Pope Leo XIII, who served between 1878 and 1903. The original Leo XIII issued encyclicals during the Second Industrial Revolution that articulated the responsibility of governments to promote the common good rather than serving the advantage of a few. This historical parallel underscores the current administration's intent to address modern oligarchic tendencies with the same rigor applied to Gilded Age America, where corporate interests dominated political discourse.

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Confronting Modern Oligarchic Trends

The prayer serves as a direct critique of what the Pontiff describes as an era of peak oligarchy, where extreme inequality makes it increasingly difficult for ordinary people to thrive. The text argues that decades of neoliberal economic policies have created conditions that fuel authoritarianism and corruption, benefiting corporate titans at the expense of the broader population. By transforming wealth into service and mercy, the Pope suggests that individuals can become witnesses to a kingdom of justice and peace, tearing down walls of indifference and sowing hope among the poor.

Call for Structural Political Change

Beyond personal morality, the message implies a need for broader structural changes to counter the forces that rig the economy and media systems. The Pontiff's words resonate with calls for a working-class movement ready to fight for bolder solutions than those offered by major political parties. By rejecting the notion that trickle-down economics benefits the many, the Church leadership aligns with independent journalism efforts that expose the lies of corporate elites. This stance challenges believers to recognize that every economic decision must spring from a free heart, aiming to build a future defined by fraternity and justice rather than hoarded power.