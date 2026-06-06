Pope Leo XIV Begins Historic Spain Visit, Urges National Unity Amid Political Polarization

Pope Leo XIV arrived in Spain for his first papal visit in 15 years, calling for an end to polarization and highlighting the country's historical role as a model for interfaith dialogue and European unity during a time of political and social division.

Pope Leo XIV embarked on a significant seven-day apostolic journey to mainland Spain and the Canary Islands , arriving at Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas International Airport on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

He was warmly welcomed by Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, who later hosted him at the Royal Palace. The pontiff's arrival marks the first papal visit to Spain in fifteen years, signaling a deliberate shift in papal priorities toward Europe's historical Christian heartland under the new American-born pope, who has Spanish ancestry. In his initial addresses, Leo XIV directly addressed the nation's current political and social fractures, urging Spaniards to cease fanning the flames of polarization.

He appealed particularly to political leaders to invest in educating younger generations to embrace diversity and complexity, rather than retreating into divisive simplifications. The pope framed Spain's unique history-including its eight-hundred-year period of Islamic rule and subsequent Reconquista-as a potential model for continental dialogue, recalling how cities like Toledo and Córdoba once became vibrant centers of interfaith and intellectual exchange. He called on Spain to overcome sterile narratives and serve as a beacon for a more united Europe.

The centerpiece of his Madrid stay will be a historic speech on Monday before a joint session of the Congress of Deputies and the Senate, a first for a pontiff and a milestone for a nation with a fraught relationship between church and state, scarred by anticlerical violence during the 1936-1939 civil war and the subsequent secularization following General Francisco Franco's death in 1975. The visit occurs amid intense political turmoil, with conservative parties including the Popular Party and Vox demanding Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez resign ahead of an election due by next year, and over heated debates on migration, feminism, and territorial independence.

While some protests are expected, the papal trip underscores Leo XIV's commitment to reigniting faith in a traditionally Catholic country that has grown increasingly secular, and to offering his messages of peace, human dignity, and unified purpose at a time of deep division across the continent. The pope noted with hope reports of a spiritual awakening among Spanish youth, a trend he seeks to encourage through his engagement with young people and families throughout the trip, which will also take him to the Canary Islands to address issues of migration and solidarity on Europe's southwestern frontier





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Pope Leo XIV Spain King Felipe VI Queen Letizia Apostolic Journey Political Polarization Secularization Catholic Church Parliamentary Speech Migration Interfaith Dialogue European Unity Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez Canary Islands

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