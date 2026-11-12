Pope Leo XIV Addresses Machismo and Femicide in Peru Visit

Pope Leo XIV visits Lima, Peru, denouncing machismo and femicide while urging bishops to support victims of abuse during his apostolic journey.

Pope Leo XIV delivered a stark condemnation of gender-based violence and systemic machismo in Peru during his visit to Lima on Thursday, November 12, 2026. Speaking to thousands of faithful in the Plaza Mayor, the Pontiff emphasized the urgent need for societal protection and respect for women, framing the issue as a critical moral challenge for the nation. This address marked a significant moment in his ongoing twelve-day apostolic journey to South America, which began on November 5, 2026, with a focus on both spiritual renewal and social justice.

The 71-year-old Pontiff, originally born as Robert Prevost in Chicago, drew heavily on his decades of experience in the region to frame his message. Having served as a missionary priest and bishop in Peru for twenty years, he invoked the example of St. Turibius de Mogrovejo, the sixteenth-century archbishop of Lima. Prevost cited Mogrovejo's dedication to traveling with his flock and defending the rights of Indigenous and enslaved peoples as a model for the modern Catholic hierarchy's responsibility toward the vulnerable.

Also read Pope Leo XIV's Argentine Visit Focuses on Historic Prison and National Shrine

Condemnation of Violence and Femicide Trends

Pope Leo XIV explicitly denounced the culture of machismo prevalent in the country, stating it contradicted Christian teachings on the equal dignity of men and women. He expressed deep sorrow over the continued reality of violence against women, describing it as a wound to all of humanity. The Pontiff highlighted that poor, Indigenous, and Afro-Peruvian women suffer double penalties, urging the nation to value, protect, and respect all women without exception.

His remarks came against a backdrop of alarming statistics from the National Institute of Statistics and Informatics, which recorded 1,261 femicide victims between 2016 and 2024. The data indicates a 44% rise in the number of women killed because of their gender during that period, suggesting that the crisis is intensifying rather than abating. This statistical reality underscores the gravity of the Pontiff's call for immediate social and religious intervention.

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Clergy Response and Abuse Accountability

During a meeting with Peruvian bishops at the Archbishop's Residence in Lima on Thursday, Pope Leo XIV issued direct instructions regarding the church's internal handling of sexual abuse. He commanded the influential Catholic hierarchy to serve as models of unity and communion, rejecting factionalism within the church. The Pope specifically instructed Peruvian bishops to accompany their flocks and respond to victims of clergy sexual abuse with truth and justice.

This directive addresses long-standing concerns within the Peruvian Catholic community regarding institutional accountability. By framing the response to abuse as a matter of truth and justice, the Pontiff reinforced the moral imperative for the church to support survivors rather than protect abusers. The meeting took place in the chapel of the Archbishop's Residence, where the hierarchy was expected to align their pastoral strategies with these new mandates.

Public Reception and Personal Warmth

Despite facing public speculation about his health following recent surgeries, Pope Leo XIV appeared in excellent spirits, displaying a relaxed demeanor throughout his Thursday engagements. He bounded up steep stairs at the archbishop's residence without difficulty and joked with bishops who had predicted his absence, stating that God's grace exceeded human doubts. His physical vitality seemed to energize the crowd, which had gathered in anticipation of his arrival.

The Pontiff engaged warmly with the public, singing along enthusiastically as forty thousand people in the Plaza Mayor serenaded him with Contigo Peru, a famous song from Peru's Pacific coast celebrating national unity. He also recited the lyrics of another well-known Creole hymn, Mi Peru, drawing huge applause from the faithful. Ángel Esquives, a craftsman originally from Chiclayo, described the experience as a blessing not only for his hometown but for all of Peru, noting his willingness to leave home at 3 a.m. to secure a place in the historic center.

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Social Impact and Future Expectations

The speech resonated deeply with attendees like Nicole Cruz, who viewed the Pontiff's words as a potential catalyst for unity among women. Cruz expressed hope that the Pope's stance would encourage men to understand that calls for equality are not complaints but requests for love and support. She noted that while progress has been made in women's suffrage and representation, femicides continue to rise or receive more public attention.

As the seventh day of his South American tour concludes, Pope Leo XIV's visit to Peru has highlighted the intersection of faith and social justice. His emphasis on protecting women and holding the church accountable sets a clear agenda for the remaining days of his apostolic journey. The reactions from both clergy and laypeople suggest that his message on machismo and abuse will remain a central theme in discussions about the future of the Peruvian people and the Catholic Church in the region.