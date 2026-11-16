Pope Leo XIV Addresses Indigenous Rights in Peru

Pope Leo XIV visits Cusco and Pucallpa to champion indigenous dignity and Amazonian protection, marking a historic papal journey through Peru's diverse landscapes and communities.

Pope Leo XIV traveled to Cusco, Peru, on Sunday to engage with local Catholic faithful and address largely indigenous crowds in the interior of the country. Vatican news outlets highlighted the historical significance of the pontiff walking in the streets of one of the most significant pre-Columbian capitals in the Western Hemisphere. This ancient site, the capital of the Incan Empire, later became one of the most active hubs of Christian missionary activity on the continent following the Spanish conquest.

Papal Journey Through Peru

The high-altitude Andean capital stop followed his arrival in Lima, the nation's capital, on Wednesday. His addresses to major crowds there were followed by a visit to northern Chiclayo, the diocese in which he served as bishop for years before being promoted to work in Rome and, ultimately, become the archbishop there. After his stop in Cusco, Pope Leo XIV visited the deep Amazonian region of Pucallpa, where the Catholic leader listened to tribal representatives share their concerns, grievances, and hopes for their people.

Also read Pope Leo XIV Prays for End to Violence in Peru During Visit to His Former Diocese

Indigenous Ceremonial Welcome

As in his prior stops in Peru, Pope Leo XIV landed in Cusco to a greeting by representatives of local communities sporting their indigenous ceremonial clothing. His first stop was the ancient archaeological site of Saqsaywamán, according to Vatican reports, where he met local faith leaders. He then prayed the Angelus, a Catholic prayer, with a crowd in the center of Cusco city. The visit underscored the deep spiritual connections between the Catholic Church and the indigenous populations of the Andes.

Defending the Vulnerable Sick

In his remarks during the Angelus in the Grand Plaza of Cusco, Pope Leo XIV addressed those struggling with significant illness and incapacity, describing health challenges as having the potential to deepen spiritual connections with God. He also condemned governments and cultures against devaluing those who suffer from physical conditions, calling the idea that the sick or disabled are less valuable a "great lie." He emphasized that illness lived with faith and united to the mystery of the Passion of Christ is a path to grow in love and share it.

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Amazonian Environmental Concerns

Following his visit to Cusco, Pope Leo XIV traveled deep into the Amazon Rainforest to Pucallpa, where he listened to testimonies from indigenous leaders. Addressing those convened, the pontiff expressed concerns about environmental damage in the Amazon in Peru and government inaction. He spoke directly about the vulnerability of women, girls, and adolescents, noting the suffering of those who experience violence and sexual abuse. Such abuse leaves deep wounds, often compounded by complicity and impunity, according to the Vatican leader.

Future Papal Itinerary

Millions of people have assembled to greet Pope Leo XIV in Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru during his current apostolic visit, which is expected to conclude with his return to Rome on Tuesday. In Uruguay, one of the smallest and most secular countries in South America, tens of thousands attended his Mass there, the first papal service held in the country in nearly forty years. Pope Leo's predecessor, Pope Francis, never returned to his homeland after being elected pope, making this visit a significant historical moment for the region.